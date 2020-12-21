Fatimah Conley discusses her plans for UD as new interim chief diversity officer

Fatimah Conley has been named as the new interim chief diversity officer at the university.

Jacob Baumgart​/THE REVIEW

Fatimah Conley has been named as the new interim chief diversity officer at the university.

Fatimah Conley has been named as the new interim chief diversity officer at the university.

In an effort to create a more diverse and inclusive campus, the university created this new position of “chief diversity officer,” one which coordinates all of the diversity, equity and inclusion activities and initiatives. Previously, there were several people whose work focused on diversity at the university, but it was decentralized: This new position allows the school to pool resources and coordinate efforts under one umbrella to be more effective.

Fatimah Conley was chosen for the position because of her previous experience within the university in the general counsel, as a human resources consultant in higher education and as an attorney in New Orleans.

“Everything that I have done previously has prepared me to have a holistic view of equity and inclusion on campus and has prepared me to have a realistic view of how it’s operationalized,” Conley said.

Conley is currently also in the Master of Business Administration program within the university’s Lerner College of Business and Economics. Being an employee at different levels while also a student at the university gives her a comprehensive view of the school. According to Conley, juggling her career and pursuit of an MBA with having a family will allow her to better understand how students are handling their work and home lives.

​​Courtesy of UDaily Staff​/THE REVIEW

Fatimah Conley, the university’s new interim chief diversity officer.

Moving forward, Conley sees the university becoming a leader for higher education in racial justice. There are many initiatives that the school is trying to align with the work of several other colleges and universities. Conley’s role in this implementation is to look at what the university needs individually.

“UD is a very unique place … it’s not just one size fits all,” Conley said. “So, my job is to work with the university community, the students, faculty, staff, visitors, volunteers [and] alumni as well as the leadership … on how we can strategically improve equity and inclusion at the university in a sustainable way.”

Conley said she is still in the comprehensive assessment phase but is hoping to make some tweaks and adjustments to what the strategic plan for diversity implementation and diversity action is at the university. The diversity blueprint that is currently in place is a “great starting off point,” according to Conley, but she said she wants to cater it more towards recent events that have taken place since the blueprint was written in 2015.

“I think that there are probably metrics that can be added and things that have transpired, since I believe it was written in … 2014, or something like that,” Conley said. “ … we’re in a different place to where there are some things that have transpired that we can be more strategic about it and focus on, but the university has a good start with the diversity blueprint.”

As far as long term goals go, Conley is looking into finding a space on campus for a new multicultural center. The idea has been in the works for a few years, but the formal construction came to a temporary halt because of COVID-19 expenses.

“I would like for us to see something where people can come and engage in a multicultural center within the next six months for sure,” Conley said.

She will have to be more creative about finding a new space, whether it is temporary or permanent. It will be a physical space that is designated for commuting around a multicultural awareness.

Conley will also be working in conjunction with Christine Rawak, the director of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreational Services, to continue to build on the diversity initiatives within student athletics. Her role is to make sure that there is an alignment between athletics and what the university is trying to achieve with equity and inclusion, without putting a pause on ideas that are already being implemented.

“By no means am I the diversity czar,” Conley explained. “I didn’t want to come in and put a pause on any great work that has already been going on. I have come in and said, ‘Tell me about it. How can I be a partner? How can I help you take it to the next level to have the most impact?’”

Conley said that she wants to involve students in her work as much as possible. She is hoping that after normal life resumes again, more students will get involved in the plethora of subcommittees tied to the anti-racism initiatives that the school is implementing. A few subcommittees already established are “Training to Combat Racism in the Classroom for Teachers and Students,” “Outreach to Del-State & HBCUs” and the “Black Male’s Research and Support Initiative.” Further, if students do not see one that aligns with their interests, they are urged to create a new one.

“It’s really choosing your own adventure,” Conley said. “There’s so much work that needs to be done both on and off campus.”

By having more student involvement, she is hoping to see a lot more action and accountability.

“I can do programming and talking all day long,” Conley said. “But it’s what is actually being done to change things at the systemic level that is sustainable. That’s what I’m supposed to be doing.”

Conley urges anyone to reach out to her with questions, comments, praise or concerns.

“It’s important for me to be available to you all and to hear what you have to say,” Conley said. “I’m here to serve the university in the capacity of the Chief Diversity Officer to make the campus better for everybody.”