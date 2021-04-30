Fear the old blood: Celebrating the sixth anniversary of “Bloodborne”

Courtesy of npr.org

Staff reporter Gershom Shahid reflects on six years of “Bloodborne.”

On March 24, 2015, a new video game developed by FromSoftware was released to critical acclaim.

“Bloodborne” was released for the Playstation 4 and was praised for its challenging but fair difficulty, engaging fast-paced combat, chilling atmosphere and vague but entertaining story. Building upon its predecessor, “Dark Souls,” “Bloodborne” would also be a relative departure from the developers’ previous entries and would experiment with the formula by adding new mechanics not seen in any “Dark Souls” entries before or after. This formula always entails difficult enemies, bosses at the end of each area and slow but methodical combat. “Bloodborne” introduces new mechanics such as gaining health by attacking an enemy after they attack you and the insight mechanic which makes the game more difficult but rewards the more determined players with additional content. With the game’s sixth anniversary having just passed, does “Bloodborne” still hold up today?

There will be spoilers to the story, so read at your own risk.

Even after six years, “Bloodborne” still looks downright gorgeous. The city of Yharnam is rich with little details that bring the townsfolk and city alive while also adding to the Gothic aesthetics of the city. Additionally, the levels and environments are very unique, adding greater variety to the game and helping to keep the player guessing as to what will happen next.

The game begins with the player character awakening in a decrepit clinic, the only objective being to “seek paleblood to transcend the hunt.” The story is purposefully ambiguous and first- time players may end up missing large sections of the lore if they play the game straight through from beginning to end. This may be a turnoff for new players as it can be confusing as to what the core of the plot is, but the ambiguity is key to the immersive experience of navigating the world of Yharnam.

This intentional omission of otherwise important world-building detail is encouraged in the game when one of the non-playable characters tells the protagonist not to think about what is going on. As the player progresses through each new area, the Victorian Gothic veneer is slowly chipped away to reveal a cosmic nightmare populated with beings that show how insignificant the human race is in the grand scheme of the universe. This reveal is foreshadowed throughout the world with scrawled notes left by scholars who have clearly gone insane or with cryptic dialogue from characters who may know more about the town then they let on. These organic elements and the concept of keeping the player in the dark may seem to come out of nowhere, but astute players may be able to pick up the subtle clues and foreshadowing that the game drops in the first half. By structuring the story and lore this way, “Bloodborne ” stays in the players’ mind even after the game is over by leaving many unanswered questions.

All these story and gameplay elements combined have created entire communities that are either focused on picking apart the plot and lore of the universe, fine-tuning their characters for cooperative play or for plunging the depths of the chalice dungeons to uncover every single hidden item in the game. Players who are focused on the lore are dubbed “lore hunters” who will play the game multiple times and read almost every single item description, using the information to craft theories to explain a specific concept or event in the game. Some notable figures such as Vaatividya and The Last Protagonist have even created entire careers just off explaining the game to veterans and newcomers alike.

On the other end of the spectrum is the community whose sole focus is to create “builds” for repeated playthroughs, cooperative play or for engaging in player versus player combat. Bloodborne does not offer as much build variety as its predecessors but regardless, there is enough for players to experiment with.

Both communities flesh out not only the gameplay and variety that the game offers, but also make it easier for newcomers and veterans to understand how to properly play the game and to understand the story and lore so that they are not lost when they play “Bloodborne” again.

However, if the player is hungry for more of “Bloodborne,” this is where the chalice dungeons and optional areas come in. These dungeons serve more as areas to expand the lore and provide new items and challenges for players to find. Similar to the lore hunters or build creators, the chalice dungeons have fostered a greater sense of community around the game thanks to their infinite replayability and extensive online catalogues players have built for various dungeon formats. The dungeons contribute to an overwhelming breadth of content keeping players invested in the long term.

“Bloodborne” is like no other game out there even today. People are still playing this game even to this day. This year, the “Bloodborne” community is celebrating the anniversary of the game by cooperating with one another or engaging in player versus player battles in an event called “Return to Yharnam.” This event is held every year on the anniversary of the game, but what makes this year special is that even though the world is in the middle of a global pandemic, the community keeps on creating new content for people to enjoy.

“Bloodborne” has stood against the winds of time and is still a masterclass in creating a piece of art that tells a story that still has players flocking back to it every year. Despite the pandemic making everyone distant, the community has become closer than ever.