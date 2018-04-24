Fiddlehead releases a good, but forgettable debut album



Boston punk act Fiddlehead falls short on their debut LP.

BY

ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT EDITOR

Boston-based punk band Fiddlehead, which features members of famous Boston hardcore band Have Heart and British rock band Basement, released their debut full-length record “Springtime and Blind” on April 13, and the record is surprisingly impressive for the band’s debut.

“Springtime and Blind” opens up with “Spousal Loss,” a track which sets the tone for the record’s lyrical content about vocalist Patrick Flynn (also of Have Heart) discussing his father’s death. As Flynn half yells, half sings about the pains of losing a family member, the instruments prove to be pretty standardly punk, only with less distortion on the guitars. This gives a whole different attitude to the music, and helps to convey the emotional content of the lyrics.

“Poem You” is a much more accessible track, as there’s a catchier chorus this time around. “USMA” was one of two singles released for the record, and continues with the catchiness as the track is primarily sung, rather than screamed. It’s from here on that Fiddlehead begins to sound more and more like the popular Pennsylvania band, Title Fight’s, older work.

However, I didn’t find much of the rest of “Springtime and Blind” to be particularly interesting or engaging. Leading single “Lay Low” is a great track, but is unfortunately one of the only tracks on the latter half of the album that really piqued my interest. Closing track “Widow in the Sunlight” is also quite good, but the album feels very monotonous for the most part.

After listening, there wasn’t really much for me to say about “Springtime and Blind” — it’s a decent punk record, but none of it stood out as very special to me. The band clearly has lots of potential as there are some very well put-together tracks on the record, but those tracks are overshadowed by the primarily lazy and boring songwriting that takes up most of “Springtime and Blind.”

Tracks to listen to:

“USMA”

“Tidal Waves”

“Lay Low”

“Widow in the Sunlight”