Field hockey captures overtime win in NCAA Tournament versus Fairfield at home

In a hard-fought game, overtime was needed for the Blue Hens to capture a 4-3 over Fairfield in the NCAA Tournament’s opening round this past Wednesday.

Game-saving stops, clutch, last-second goals and an overtime period combined to make Wednesday afternoon’s NCAA Field Hockey Tournament a tight affair between the No. 17 Delaware Blue Hens (13-8) and the Fairfield Stags (14-8).

Thanks to midfielder Femke Strien’s goal with nine seconds remaining in overtime, the Blue Hens — Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Champions — topped the Stags by a score of 4-3. Delaware will travel to Piscataway, New Jersey on Friday for a first round matchup versus Rutgers University.

“We struggled a little bit today, I think we still had some heavy legs from this past weekend,” head coach Rolf van de Kerkhof said in a post-game interview with the CAA. “But we found a way to hang and then to win it in dramatic fashion in overtime.”

During overtime, the Blue Hens failed to convert on numerous scoring opportunities. Junior Ashlyn Carr and Strien worked together to create two shots, but Strien missed wide with a backhander on the first chance, and Carr could not put the ball past Fairfield goalkeeper Zoe Rosen just minutes later.

Sophomore forward Kiki Oudshoorn had two streaks to the goal with no defenders in her path, but could not put either one in to end the sudden-death overtime format. However, as time ran out in the first overtime, Strien traced the sidelines on the short end of the field and put in a left-handed shot that skated past Rosen.

Similar to overtime, Delaware controlled the ball for much of the first half. Oudshoorn put the Blue Hens on the board first at the 14-minute mark after sprinting past a defender. In the second period, freshman forward Sian Emslie scored her second career goal with a floating shot over the goalkeeper.

Fairfield had two penalty corners in the second quarter, but the Blue Hens defense and senior goalkeeper Lizzie Gaebel held off to head into the halftime break up by two goals.

Quickly, senior Grace Hoepfner scored off a penalty corner just after sophomore Julia Duffhuis’ blazing shot was halted by Rosen. Duffhuis assisted on Hoepfner’s goal, which gave Delaware a commanding 3-0 lead.

The trend of Delaware maintaining possession then flipped, however. Fairfield attacker Julianna Kratz notched the Stags’ first goal off a penalty corner assist from graduate student Danielle Profita.

With under two minutes remaining in the third period, Fairfield closed the deficit to one via a penalty stroke goal by senior Malen Iglesias, beating Gaebel to the right side of the net.

Both teams traded clearings of penalty corners to start the fourth period. Delaware cleared a couple more penalty corners with under ten minutes left, but Fairfield made a late push with under a minute to go.

A corner opportunity presented itself with 12.9 seconds left. Profita took the hit and passed to senior Luzi Persiehl, who made an extra pass to her left to Iglesias, who sent a shot that lasered past Gaebel to tie the game at 3-3 with four seconds remaining.

The pendulum flipped once again, though, in the overtime period that saw Delaware dominate possession in the 6-on-6, sudden death format. Strien’s last-second goal came as the Blue Hens had a 6-on-5 advantage after Fairfield’s Iglesias received a green card.

After being crowned conference champions and winning an NCAA Tournament match at home, Delaware travels to No. 1 Rutgers (18-3, 6-2 Big Ten) looking for revenge. This September, the Scarlet Knights handed the Blue Hens a 2-0 loss on their home turf in out-of-conference play. Now, the two teams will meet with a spot in the quarterfinals at stake.