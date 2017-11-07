Field hockey claims fifth consecutive CAA Title



THE REVIEW

The Blue Hens will face Penn State this Saturday in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

BY

STAFF REPORTER

With a pair of conference tournament victories, the Delaware Blue Hens’ field hockey team has clinched the CAA crown for the fifth consecutive season.

“We’ve been building our program, and to be able to win five years in a row just solidifies the spot that we’re at and the fact that we’re no longer in the building phase,” senior midfielder Kayla Devlin said.

The defending national champions entered the weekend on a four-game winning streak. With these new weekend triumphs, the No. 8 Blue Hens improved to 15-4 on the year with a spotless conference record.

Delaware’s own Fred P. Rullo Stadium hosted this year’s CAA tournament games, giving the Blue Hens a home field advantage.

The Blue Hens first squared off against the Northeastern Huskies in the Friday night semifinal. The squads had just squared off five days earlier in a game that resulted in a comfortable 5-1 Delaware win.

Down 1-0 at halftime, the top-seeded Blue Hens remained poised with their season on the line.

“In the second half, we were able to go over our game plan and regroup,” Delaware Head Coach Rolf van de Kerkhof said. “That’s part of postseason play; in the first game, you have to get the jitters out.”

Senior forward Taylor Lister launched the comeback effort with a quick score to even the game at 1-1 with 33 minutes remaining in the game.

Thirty-six seconds later, senior forward Greta Nauck, a two-time CAA player of the year, put the Blue Hens up for good with a goal off of a Lister assist.

Junior midfielder Michaela Scanlon would later add an insurance goal to clinch the 3-1 come-from-behind victory.

This victory marked the 100th win for van de Kerkhof as the head coach of the Blue Hens.

Delaware then had a quick turnaround as it faced off against No. 19 William & Mary on Sunday afternoon in the CAA championship game.

A back-and-forth first half saw little offensive action with both teams entering the break scoreless.

Lister broke the game open at the start of the second half, picking up a loose ball to drive in the game’s first goal to put the Blue Hens within reach of their fifth straight title.

From there, Nauck secured the win with two penalty corner goals to seal the 3-0 win. It was the 10th career complete game shutout for senior goalie Emmeline Oltmans.

The Blue Hens outshot the Tribe 12-7 on the afternoon and improved to 15-8 in the all-time series against their conference rivals.

“Winning is fun, but it’s hard. This weekend really proved that to us as a team,” van de Kerkhof said.

Delaware now enters the NCAA tournament fresh off of a six-game winning streak with seven returning starters from last year’s squad. The Blue Hens will face off against Penn State in the first round on Nov. 11 as they look to come out on top of the 18-team field and repeat as national champions.