Field hockey remains perfect throughout conference play

Junior Greta Nauck scored her 17th goal of the season in Delaware’s win over William & Mary Friday night.

Delaware field hockey continues their undefeated streak in conference play after beating No. 18 William & Mary 3-1 on Friday, moving up to 11-4 on the season and 3-0 in conference play.

Sunday’s game versus Towson was ruled a no-contest/forfeit as Towson was unable to compete due to illness — the game will not count toward statistics or records. The team, however, still honored seniors Lauren Crudele, Maggie Delp, Kayla Devlin, Taylor Lister, MacKenzie Meyer and Emmeline Oltmans with a pre-game ceremony for senior day, marking their last home game of the season.

On Friday, junior forward Greta Nauck put the Blue Hens up first with her 17th goal of the season — a go-ahead, game-winning goal — which brought her to second place on the all-time program leaderboard for game-winning goals (Lauren Baugher, 1992-95).

“It’s always important to keep in mind that a loss is not automatically a lost,” Nauck said. “We learned from our mistakes, we learned from our losses and think what we can do better in order to grow as a team. That eventually makes us the better team and is one reason we won today.”

William & Mary is now 1-4 against ranked opponents, only defeating No. 7 Michigan earlier on in the season. Meanwhile, Delaware is now 4-4 against ranked opponents after beating the Tribe. The Hens also beat Princeton, Penn State and James Madison earlier in the year.

“If you are both tied for first and the winner takes it all in a way, now you are sole proposition number one in the CAA,” Head Coach Rolf van de Kerkhof said. “If you ride it out the way you are supposed to, then you win the regular season. It would be a great accomplishment for our program and then you would get home field advantage and then you are the number one seed, so it will help us in the CAA and hopefully it will help us in the NCAA moving forward as well.”

The Hens’ offense came out firing and had eight shots on goal. The Tribe had five. Delaware had nine corners, while the Tribe had six. Even though the offense stole the show in Friday’s game, the defense played a significant factor in preventing William & Mary from spending time in their offensive zone. Senior goalie Emmeline Oltmans had three saves in the win.

In minute 17, Lauren Crudele scored off a rebound to put the Hens up 2-0 heading into half. Then in the second half, junior MaryCate Butler scored from 5 yards out — her first goal of the season.

Although Butler said that the Tribe was a “very physical team,” she attributes the team’s ability to come away with the win with their ability to keep their cool and keep their play simple.

“We set our goals at the beginning of the season for the CAA championship, so right now we are focused on that,” Butler said.

After the win Friday and the foreit Sunday, Delaware will play CAA foes Hofstra on Oct. 27 and Northeastern on Oct. 29. William & Mary alongside James Madison are expected to be Delaware’s biggest competitors for the upcoming CAA tournament starting on Nov. 3.

“We definitely took a step forward today by beating William & Mary,” Nauck said. “Hosting the CAA tournament is our first goal.”