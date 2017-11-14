Field hockey’s season comes to a close with overtime loss to Penn State, 2-1



Courtesy of Delaware Athletics

Greta Nauck scored her 25th goal of the season, but it wasn’t enough as the Hens fell in to Penn State in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Delaware field hockey’s season came to an end on Saturday afternoon after a heartbreaking defeat against the Nittany Lions in the first round of the NCAA tournament.The Blue Hens finished the season with a record of 15-5 just one year after their 23-2 national championship run.

Penn State’s Moira Putsch scored the game-winning goal in overtime to send the Nittany Lions onto the second round of the tournament. The Nittany Lions were later eliminated from the tournament Sunday, after falling to host UConn, 4-3. The Huskies, in turn, advanced to the final four for the fifth consecutive season.

After a scoreless first half, Penn State’s Gini Bramley gave the Nittany Lions the lead on an unassisted goal early in the second half. Penn State’s 1-0 lead held until junior Greta Nauck, with five minutes remaining, netted her 25th goal of the season to tie the game at 1-1. Neither team got a shot off in the final five minutes, thus sending the game to a sudden-death overtime.

“This is NCAA Tournament action for you,” Delaware Head Coach Rolf van de Kerkhof told Bluehens.com after the game. “We fought hard and improved throughout the game, but fell short in advancing. Our season journey may have come to an end and when reflecting on the 2017 journey, it is very clear that there is a lot to be proud of and excited about.”

This season marks Delaware’s fifth straight CAA Tournament Championship, as well as their fifth straight NCAA Tournament appearance. In each tournament appearance, with the exception of last year’s national championship run, the Blue Hens were eliminated after their first game.

The Blue Hens lose six seniors — Taylor Lister, Lauren Crudele, Maggie Delp, MacKenzie Meyer, Kayla Devlin and goalkeeper Emmeline Oltmans — from this year’s squad, most of them having provided ample playing time. Oltmans, Lister and Devlin were all-conference selections and Crudele and Meyer were also regular starters.

Among the major returners next season is Nauck, a junior and the all-time leader in career points and goals for Delaware. Nauck is eighth in CAA history in goals (69) and ninth in CAA history in points (159).

This season, the Hens did not lose a game by more than two goals, and four out of their five losses were by one goal. All of their losses were to teams ranked in the Top 25. However, one major difference between this season and last: Delaware’s overtime record. In 2016, the Hens’ were 3-1 in overtime matches, including an overtime win at Duke in the NCAA tournament. This season, the Hens’ finished 0-3 in overtime games.

Delaware outscored their opponents 79-24 on the year.

Van de Kerkhof will have to address the loss of these seniors in the offseason by scouting a talented recruiting class, something that has not proved to be an issue in recent years.

Despite the loss, the Blue Hens will be back next fall looking to take reassume command of the CAA as they search for their sixth straight CAA Tournament title.

Brandon Holveck contributed reporting.