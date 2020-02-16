Film Review: “Birds of Prey: And the fantabulous emancipation of my rear end from the theater seat after credits” (Spoiler Free)

BY Senior Reporter

Edward Benner/THE REVIEW

This DC film will have you wondering: um, why did I come here?

I have a long and complicated relationship with comic book films at this point in my life.

As a kid, I was obsessed with superheroes, especially Batman and all related characters. I watched “Batman: The Animated Series” religiously, played with every ridiculous action figure iteration of the character and read every comic book I could get my hands on.

Once the live action “Iron Man” was released, I was all aboard for any superhero film, regardless of whether it was DC or Marvel, seeing every single one without fail. Chistopher Nolan’s “Dark Knight” trilogy, however, was a game-changer, embodying everything I dreamed a film adaptation of my beloved comic books would be in its darkness, violence and seriousness packaged with top-notch filmmaking.

Flash forward twelve years and dozens of comic book blockbusters later to 2020: I fall asleep not once but twice during “Birds of Prey: And the fantabulous emancipation of One Harley Quinn.”

When I think of superhero films, a single word comes to mind: fatigue.

“Birds of Prey” on paper seems enjoyable and like a breath of fresh air, taking Harley Quinn, the Joker’s famous girlfriend from the Batman series who lovingly refers to him as “puddin’,” and gives her the spotlight to showcase her bizarre fashion sense, quick quips and penchant for violence. Seemingly even better, she would team up with other women in a bad-ass, female-empowered romp through a subversion of dominantly male superhero narratives.

That sounds cool right? Wrong.

“Birds of Prey” confused the fact that an actual script, decent production design and developed characters are necessary for a movie to be coherent and enjoyable. Trying to take all its cues from the recent successes of R-rated superhero movies like “Deadpool,” “Birds of Prey” crams as much gratuitous violence and as many f-bombs into its two-hour runtime as possible just because it feels like it can. The problem is that the intention to capitalize off past success and create a female Deadpool is too apparent and tries way too hard without doing anything new.

Every joke already feels outdated with the “relatable youth references” and every costume looks custom-made to be sold at Hot Topic.

Some could make the argument that not every movie needs to have substance and that style can carry an enjoyable feature, which is valid, assuming that the style looks appealing in the first place. The CGI is clunky, the fight choreography is the definition of average and the one-liners are just groan-inducing.

The only thing that deserves praise about this film is Margot Robbie who is obviously having the time of her life in the role. “Birds of Prey” was her project, Harley Quinn her character, and this enthusiasm comes through in her utter devotion to the role.

Before I get flak for being a snob or no fun, it’s important to mention that my expectation was not to view a cinematic masterpiece but to have a good time, maybe laugh and feel like the money I spent on the ticket wasn’t a waste. I knew full well that the premise of Harley Quinn dealing with the consequences of her actions after the Joker and her break up and having to team up with some other female villains in the process wasn’t going to move me to tears or anything.

What frustrates me so much about this film is the potential it squandered. With the right care and script, this truly could have been a step in the right direction: a reverse revenge story, a dose of female empowerment and a memorable movie-going experience. Instead, this turned into a derivative schlock that’s more processed than puddin’.