Film review: “The Social Dilemma”

"The Social Dilemma" questions the increasing reliance on and monetization of our technology habits.



The recent Netflix documentary puts our growing use of social media under the microscope.

When scrolling through Netflix’s “popular now page,” a user’s eyes are often drawn to the mesmerizing flow of the favorite picks of viewers all over the world. One thing I could attest to is that I was without a doubt intrigued when I came across Netflix’s new eye-opening documentary, “The Social Dilemma.”

“The Social Dilemma” is a Netflix Original documentary focused on exploring what’s hidden behind the technology and screens used in the 21st century. It brings awareness and attention to the consequences of the dependence on and vulnerability for technology our society shows. It coincides with the urgency for the population to turn around this important issue before there is a complete takeover of technology and corporate businesses.

When reading this title for the first time, I felt a pit in my stomach. Mostly because it felt like a direct attack towards all humankind, but once I read the description I saw it less as an ambush and more of a cry for help.

Not based around influencers, public figures or advocates, “The Social Dilemma” tells an interesting perspective of the tech experts from Silicon Valley who created many of the popular social media apps and platforms described in the film.

Tech experts like Tristan Harris, former design ethicist at Google, and Justin Rosenstein, former engineering lead at Facebook and former product manager at Google are just a few of the narrators in the film who came out to speak up on these major privacy breaches that were taking place. These individuals have a high level of understanding of these technologies, yet they claim innocence in their role as developers and criticize what their creations have become.

“When we were making the like button, our entire motivation was ‘can we spread positivity and love in the world?’” Rosenstein said. “The idea that fast forward to today and teens would be getting depressed when they don’t have enough likes or it could be leading to political polarization was never on our radar.”

Contradicting this, there are many valid reasons for positive outlooks on the creation of technology and everything that comes with it. Moreover, it has created more connections between individuals than anyone could have imagined.

The question is, what else do these technologies do besides connecting us?

In the film, it is emphasized that while connecting us, these technologies also divide us, control us, manipulate us, polarize us, distract us and monetize all aspects of life.

“Over time you have the false sense that everyone agrees with you because everyone in your news feed sounds just like you,” Roger McNamee, early-venture capitalist for Facebook, says.

This demonstrates an important dilemma the country is facing right now, especially with the recent 2020 presidential election. The mind behind the screen is very aware of what content is going to keep the user’s attention. Therefore, the same or similar content will continue to show up on the device, regardless of accuracy and truth. This has the power to lead the spread of fake news, which can affect an election greatly.

These are some questions that the documentary poses and uses to demonstrate a major threat towards democracy. If people are being manipulated with what news they are seeing while also receiving fake information, what good is this going to do for humanity? If there is nothing to regulate this with certainty, how can the future be trusted? Furthermore, how can one’s opinions and ideals that are prioritized in all aspects of life be trusted?

Along with narration from tech experts comes a scripted storyline of a modern family. With the interviews of the creators like Rosenstein and Harris, this added a very eye-opening reality for viewers.

“We’re the product. Our attention is the product being sold to advertisers,” Rosenstein says.

The toll of technology becomes evident through the story of the son, as viewers can see the constant battle of pressure with his device and life in high school. The son’s attention was hooked to his phone’s endless chain of notifications. The viewers get a chance to see the deliberate manipulation in a sense they may have never witnessed before: how a device holds a tab on the content that keeps people hooked and attached, so they always come back for more.

Specifically, this attention can turn into an unfortunate turn of events — weakened relationships, a division between family members, polarization like no other, loss of identity and self, to name but a few.

At the end of the film, the narrators lend hope to the potential for change through activism, action and awareness of the negative consequences of technology and media. They suggest deleting social media accounts, turning off notifications and fact-checking information found on the internet and other social media platforms intensely.

Technology users can bring this grave threat to a halt. But there is also the equally likely chance to continue this horrific cycle for years to come.

“Before you share, fact check. Consider the source. Do the extra Google,” Renee Diresta, research manager of Stanford Internet Observatory and former head of policy at Data for Democracy, says. “If it seems like it’s designed to push your emotional buttons, it probably is.”