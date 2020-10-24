Finally, off-screen involvement: RSO in-person activities resume with four-week pilot

University Student Centers announced a pilot program, running from Oct. 26 to Nov. 20, allowing RSOs and recognized Greek organizations to meet in person.



Tara Lennon/THE REVIEW

After making do with Zoom-mediated meetings, socials and recruitment efforts since March, Registered Student Organizations (RSOs) finally have the opportunity to meet face-to-face.

The University Student Centers (USC) announced the launch of a four-week pilot program, running from Oct. 26 to Nov. 20, that allows RSOs and recognized fraternities and sororities to meet in person.

This decision comes after nearly two months of USC prohibiting in-person student organization meetings — although some student groups have broken these rules and in turn received sanctions for violating the guidelines.

“In August … we decided to be on the safe side — we would not allow programs, but we would have a review in early October about how things were going with the virus and at that time, make a determination about whether we could begin to phase in groups coming back to campus,” Anthony Doody, USC director, said. “A few weeks ago, the Vice President of Student Life, José-Luis Riera, asked us to implement the pilot program … that was in line with the guidance that Newark had put in place for social gatherings.”

USC designated this pilot program as Phase I of relaunching campus activities. In this phase, student organizations must limit meetings to 12 or fewer members, follow social distancing requirements and hold meetings in USC spaces.

Additionally, student groups may only request up to two 75-minute meetings per week.

This news has raised morale for students excited to engage off-screen with their group.

Lauren Vaccarelli, president of Delaware Dance Fever (DDF), a student-run dance group, is thrilled about these new protocols, despite a relatively smooth semester on Zoom.

DDF managed to recruit and bring on new members through virtual auditions in late September. Additionally, they have consistently held virtual practices each week with new and existing members.

“They’re super chill, just because now that we’re not in the gym, and we’re just doing it in our kitchens and living rooms, when it’s over you can just go back to your bedroom and continue doing homework,” Vaccarelli said. “My roommates are on DDF, so that makes it more fun too. I thought it was going to be a lot more painful than it actually is.”

DDF chose to keep their Zoom schedule as is and, per the Phase I guidelines, implement two optional “open classes” for members each week of the program.

Vaccarelli said the 12-person limit “is kind of hard for us because a lot of our dances … have at least 20 girls in them.”

Vaccarelli hopes these optional classes will help new members get to know and meet the group in-person.

“I know if I was a freshman and I wasn’t on campus, and I didn’t really meet anyone yet, my parents would probably drive me just to meet people,” Vaccarelli said.

For other student groups, the new protocols will not usher in changes for their meeting formats.

Eleni Finkelstein, president of Planned Parenthood Generation Action, explained that her RSO’s online meetings have gone surprisingly well. More students, especially first-years, are attending meetings virtually in comparison to previous in-person numbers.

“Unfortunately, most of our members aren’t in Newark or at UD for the semester, because they’re first-year students, and they didn’t get housing,” Finkelstein said. “We were considering doing maybe once a month in person, just to let people meet each other and get some socializing in, but since no one is really on campus it might just not work for our club.”

To deal with the fact that many students living far from campus may not have the ability to attend in-person meetings, Doody said that USC “asked everyone to broadcast everything that was happening so that people can participate from home.”

USC has yet to specify details about Phase II of campus activities, which will occur in the spring semester.

“It took until now, almost November, for them to start this pilot program,” Vaccarelli said. “Obviously I wish it started a little sooner because, technically, now we only have a month left of the semester … So I’m hoping that they just stick to their word for the spring semester too, and let us do more things.”

Decisions about guidelines for the spring semester will come, according to Doody, after collecting data from this pilot program about student interest in having meetings, the extent to which students followed rules and the amount of cases that trace back to these meetings.

To collect this data, professional building managers and student building managers will make rounds every 15 or 20 minutes, counting the number of people in each room and checking that students are following social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines.

“We want to collect data, see how people are following the rules,” Doody said. “When we come back in February, hopefully we’ll be able to ease that up a little bit more and move to upwards of 50 people for meetings and programs.”

Finkelstein, too, is hopeful about the possibility of resuming more typical RSO involvement in the Spring.

“I would just like to be as safe as possible while resuming some sort of normalcy in the spring,” Finkelstein said.