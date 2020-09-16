Find which buildings are open on campus

Search

September 16, 2020 8:52 am 0

​Catherine Hogan/THE REVIEW
BY ​CATHERINE HOGAN​
​Staff Reporter

For on- and off-campus students at the university, it can be confusing trying to figure out which buildings are open and which are closed during these unprecedented times. Here is a list of what is open and the regulations for entering:

Masks are required in all areas. Have your university ID and an approved health check QR code ready before entering buildings. All areas have spaced-out seating.

  • UD Student Health Services: Open 24 hours, daily.

  • Morris Library: Reservations required, books may be put on hold for pickup. Printing and scanning services are unavailable, but can be done in Smith Lab 004.

  • Trabant Student Center: Open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Lounges are open.
    • Hen Zone: Open Monday to Friday, noon to 10 p.m.; Saturday to Sunday, noon to 9 p.m.
    • ESports Arena: Monday to Friday, noon to 7 p.m.; Saturday to Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.
  • Perkins Student Center: Open Saturday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

  • Center for Counseling and Student Development (CCSD): No in-person meetings.
    • CCSD is operating completely online. Students seeking to utilize their available services are instructed to call 302-831-2141 during their normal hours (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) in order to set up an appointment or get connected in other ways. A list of their current offerings is available here.
    • If in need of emergency assistance or consultation, call 302-831-1001, or the university helpline (open 24 hours) at 302-831-1001.
    • Additional resource: Call the National Suicide Hotline at 800-273-8355.
  • Lil Bob: Reservations for workout required.

  • Venture Development Center: Closed until further notice.
    • Staffing via phone from Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
    • Call 302-831-4393 to reach staff.
  • St. Thomas Moore Oratory: Sunday Vigil Mass held at 5 p.m., Sunday Mass held at 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

  • Student Services Building: Open from Monday through Friday, from 8 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
    • Cashiers are open for payment, but they are operating remotely for the foreseeable future.
    • The ID Card Office is open by appointment only. Schedule an appointment here.
    • Call 302-831-2126 for immediate assistance.
  • Harrington Commons: Temporarily closed.

  • Caesar Rodney Dining Hall: Temporarily closed.

  • Russell Dining Hall: Temporarily closed.

  • Pencader Dining Hall: Open for breakfast Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., brunch Saturday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., lunch Monday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner Monday to Sunday, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    • Pencader P.O.D. Market: Open Monday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday to Sunday, 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • The Nest in Morris Library Commons
    • Tasting Grounds: Open Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Marketplace: Open daily, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
