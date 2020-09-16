Find which buildings are open on campus
Staff Reporter
For on- and off-campus students at the university, it can be confusing trying to figure out which buildings are open and which are closed during these unprecedented times. Here is a list of what is open and the regulations for entering:
Masks are required in all areas. Have your university ID and an approved health check QR code ready before entering buildings. All areas have spaced-out seating.
- UD Student Health Services: Open 24 hours, daily.
- Morris Library: Reservations required, books may be put on hold for pickup. Printing and scanning services are unavailable, but can be done in Smith Lab 004.
- Trabant Student Center: Open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Lounges are open.
- Hen Zone: Open Monday to Friday, noon to 10 p.m.; Saturday to Sunday, noon to 9 p.m.
- ESports Arena: Monday to Friday, noon to 7 p.m.; Saturday to Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.
- Perkins Student Center: Open Saturday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Center for Counseling and Student Development (CCSD): No in-person meetings.
- CCSD is operating completely online. Students seeking to utilize their available services are instructed to call 302-831-2141 during their normal hours (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) in order to set up an appointment or get connected in other ways. A list of their current offerings is available here.
- If in need of emergency assistance or consultation, call 302-831-1001, or the university helpline (open 24 hours) at 302-831-1001.
- Additional resource: Call the National Suicide Hotline at 800-273-8355.
- Lil Bob: Reservations for workout required.
- Venture Development Center: Closed until further notice.
- Staffing via phone from Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Call 302-831-4393 to reach staff.
- St. Thomas Moore Oratory: Sunday Vigil Mass held at 5 p.m., Sunday Mass held at 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.
- Student Services Building: Open from Monday through Friday, from 8 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Cashiers are open for payment, but they are operating remotely for the foreseeable future.
- The ID Card Office is open by appointment only. Schedule an appointment here.
- Call 302-831-2126 for immediate assistance.
- Harrington Commons: Temporarily closed.
- Caesar Rodney Dining Hall: Temporarily closed.
- Russell Dining Hall: Temporarily closed.
- Pencader Dining Hall: Open for breakfast Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., brunch Saturday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., lunch Monday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner Monday to Sunday, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Pencader P.O.D. Market: Open Monday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday to Sunday, 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- The Nest in Morris Library Commons
- Tasting Grounds: Open Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Marketplace: Open daily, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.