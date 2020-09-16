Find which buildings are open on campus



​Catherine Hogan/THE REVIEW

​For on- and off-campus students at the university, it can be confusing trying to figure out which buildings are open and which are closed during these unprecedented times.

BY

​Staff Reporter

For on- and off-campus students at the university, it can be confusing trying to figure out which buildings are open and which are closed during these unprecedented times. Here is a list of what is open and the regulations for entering:

Masks are required in all areas. Have your university ID and an approved health check QR code ready before entering buildings. All areas have spaced-out seating.