Finding​ ​truth​ ​in​ ​on-campus​ ​comedy

BY
EVENTS AND CULTURE EDITOR
During his first year at the university, Victor DeGeorge was walking through the poster-clad halls of his dorm when an advertisement for a student-run open mic night caught his eye. DeGeorge, an avid fan of comedy, always dreamed of being a famous comedian like the Comedy Central stars he watched as a kid, so he decided to take a chance and perform. After hearing laughter ripple through the audience during his first set, he was hooked, and the doors to the university’s comedy community opened wide. Today, DeGeorge, a junior biomedical engineering major, performs stand-up on campus and is a member of Pilot Season, a non-exclusive improv, stand-up and sketch comedy troupe founded in 2016.
“I get such joy from making people laugh,” DeGeorge says. “But I’m from lower, slower Delaware — there’s really not a lot going on for comedy there, and any open mic night would be held in a bar where you have to be 21. Being a kid in high school, I did not meet those qualifications.”
Although his freshman year was DeGeorge’s first time on stage, to others like Phoebe Lucas, a senior political science major, standing in front of a jubilant crowd feels like home. Lucas, president of Riot Act, started improv in middle school and since then has used comedy as an escape from the stress of college life. It wasn’t until her sophomore year that she decided to try her hand at stand-up.
“It’s definitely a learning curve because you might use the same material on multiple occasions to shape it and test it out,” Lucas says. “I liked that aspect, where you’re building the comedy and working on it a lot more than something you improvise once and then never do again.”
The current political climate, which has ushered in what Bloomberg has called “a new golden-age of late night comedy,” has led the nation to pay an unprecedented amount of attention to TV comedians. In their most recent season, “Saturday Night Live,” known for portraying prominent politicians in sketches, had their strongest ratings performance in 22 years, according to a report from Variety.
Simultaneously, students at the university have been strengthening their own comedic community. However, these strengths do not mirror those that caused the boom in the late-night comedy industry, because on-campus comedy functions differently — in form, content, style and purpose — from what is consumed through mainstream media. In fact, improv on campus is often intentionally apolitical to avoid alienating any audience member or creating a disconnect from the crowd.
The university is home to four improv comedy troupes that each deliver their own performance style and approach: Riot Act and Rubber Chickens, which have both been established for over a decade, and two recent additions, Pilot Season and Unfiltered Improv. In addition, students have the opportunity to perform stand-up comedy at open-mic nights hosted by SCPAB and WVUD and to participate in the production of STN 49’s The Biweekly Show, a live comedy show recorded every other Tuesday night at 10 p.m.
“With improv, both the performer and the audience member are always on the edge of their seat, waiting to indulge in the next moment that they can run away with,” Natalie Haytayan, a junior political science and communication double major and president of Pilot Season says. “And in a society where we are always stressing about the future or the past, living in the moment is a luxury for most of us. Improv gives our brains a break and allows for some freedom in the now.”
In a society driven by political cynicism and a fear of fake news, finding humor with the audience is refreshing and effective. Rebecca Kaplan, a junior elementary education and special education major and Riot Act member, says that “if you think about the times you’ve laughed the hardest with your friends, it’s probably not when someone told a joke — it’s when something crazy happened, or someone spilled something or someone made a mistake. It’s truth more than jokes.”
The stand-up comedy community on campus appears similarly hesitant to tell jokes about politics — as a whole, student sets tend to focus on personal stories, everyday life narratives and quirky musings. According to Lucas, a lot of college students might tend to shy away from talking about politics because of its reputation as a “dirty word” with a negative connotation.
It is also an engaging experience to be able to watch peers on stage because, as Haytayan says, “It’s like, not only is this kid hilarious, but he also is in my psych class and I want to be friends with him.” Stand up on a college campus finds its strength in the deeply personal, relatable connections between the audience and performer that cannot be replicated in mainstream media production.
Looking forward, members of the university’s comedy community hope to find a broader, more diverse audience and be able to celebrate and support all forms of comedy. Beyond graduation, JJ Lynch, a senior member of Riot and stand-up comedian, wonders which former Blue Hens are going to break into the professional comedy world. Her aspirations of teaching secondary biology combined with her cynical view on performance art as a career make pursuing comedy post-grad an unlikely option, but she does think that there are plenty of people at the university who have the talent to make it big.
“There’s a lot of people I know who could probably do it,” she says. “So I’m just wondering who is going to be the one to go out there and do it.”
Leave a Reply