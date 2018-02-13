Finding​ ​truth​ ​in​ ​on-campus​ ​comedy

Phoebe Lucas

The university’s improv groups deliver new, original comedy with each of their shows.

BY

EVENTS AND CULTURE EDITOR

During​ ​his​ ​first​ ​year​ ​at​ ​the​ ​university,​ ​Victor​ ​DeGeorge​ ​was​ ​walking​ ​through​ ​the poster​-clad​ ​halls​ ​of​ ​his​ ​dorm​ ​when​ ​an​ ​advertisement​ ​for​ ​a​ ​student-run​ ​open​ ​mic​ ​night​ ​caught​ ​his eye. ​DeGeorge,​ ​an​ ​avid​ ​fan​ ​of​ ​comedy,​ ​always​ ​dreamed​ ​of​ ​being​ ​a​ ​famous​ ​comedian​ ​like​ ​the Comedy​ ​Central​ ​stars​ ​he​ ​watched​ ​as​ ​a​ ​kid,​ ​so​ ​he​ ​decided​ ​to​ ​take​ ​a​ ​chance​ ​and​ ​perform. ​After hearing​ ​laughter​ ​ripple​ ​through​ ​the​ ​audience​ ​during​ ​his​ ​first​ ​set,​ ​he​ ​was​ ​hooked​, ​and​ ​the​ ​doors​ ​to the​ ​university’s​ ​comedy​ ​community​ ​opened​ ​wide.​ ​​​Today,​ ​DeGeorge,​ ​a​ ​junior​ ​biomedical engineering​ ​major,​ ​performs​ ​stand-up​ ​on​ ​campus​ ​and​ ​is​ ​a member of​ ​Pilot​ ​Season,​ ​a non-exclusive​ ​improv,​ ​stand-up​ ​and​ ​sketch​ ​comedy​ ​troupe​ ​founded​ ​in​ ​2016.

“I​ ​get​ ​such​ ​joy​ ​from​ ​making​ ​people​ ​laugh,”​ ​DeGeorge​ says. ​“​​But​ ​I’m​ ​from​ ​lower,​ ​slower Delaware​ — ​there’s​ ​really​ ​not​ ​a​ ​lot​ ​going​ ​on​ ​for​ ​comedy​ ​there, and​ ​any​ ​open​ ​mic​ ​night​ ​would​ ​be held​ ​in​ ​a​ ​bar​ ​where​ ​you​ ​have​ ​to​ ​be​ ​21.​ ​Being​ ​a​ ​kid​ ​in​ ​high​ ​school,​ ​I​ ​did​ ​not​ ​meet​ ​those qualifications.”

Although his freshman​ ​year​ ​was​ ​DeGeorge’s​ ​first​ ​time​ ​on​ ​stage, to​ ​others ​like​ ​Phoebe​ ​Lucas,​ ​a​ ​senior political​ ​science​ ​major,​ ​standing​ ​in​ ​front​ ​of​ ​a​ ​jubilant​ ​crowd​ ​feels​ ​like​ ​home. ​Lucas,​ ​president​ ​of Riot​ ​Act​,​ ​started​ ​improv​ ​in​ ​middle​ ​school​ ​and​ ​since​ ​then ​has​ ​used​ ​comedy​ ​as​ ​an escape​ ​from​ ​the​ ​stress​ ​of​ ​college​ ​life. ​It​ ​wasn’t​ ​until​ ​her​ ​sophomore​ ​year​ ​that​ ​she​ ​decided​ ​to​ ​try her​ ​hand​ ​at​ ​stand-up.

“​It’s​ ​definitely​ ​a​ ​learning​ ​curve​ ​because​ ​you​ ​might​ ​use​ ​the​ ​same​ ​material​ ​on​ ​multiple occasions​ ​to​ ​shape​ ​it​ ​and​ ​test​ ​it​ ​out,” Lucas says. “​I​ ​liked​ ​that​ ​aspect,​ ​where​ ​you’re​ ​building​ ​the​ ​comedy​ ​and working​ ​on​ ​it​ ​a​ ​lot​ ​more​ ​than​ ​something​ ​you​ ​improvise​ ​once​ ​and​ ​then​ ​never​ ​do​ ​again.”

​The current​ ​political​ ​climate, which has ​ushered​ ​in​ ​what​ ​​Bloomberg​ ​has​ ​called​ ​“a​ ​new​ ​golden-age​ ​of late​ ​night​ ​comedy,”​ ​ ​has​ led the nation to ​pay​ ​an​ ​unprecedented​ ​amount​ ​of​ ​attention​ ​to TV comedians​.​ ​In​ ​their​ ​most​ ​recent​ ​season,​ “​Saturday Night Live,” known for portraying prominent politicians in sketches, ​ ​had​ ​their​ ​strongest​ ​ratings​ ​performance​ ​in​ ​22 years,​ ​according​ ​to​ ​a​ ​report​ ​from​ ​​Variety.​

​Simultaneously,​ ​students​ ​at​ ​the​ ​university​ ​have​ ​been strengthening​ ​their​ ​own​ ​comedic​ ​community.​ However,​ ​these​ ​strengths​ ​do​ ​not​ ​mirror​ ​those​ ​that caused​ ​the​ ​boom​ ​in​ ​the​ ​late​-​night​ ​comedy​ ​industry,​ ​because​ ​on​-campus​ ​comedy​ ​functions differently — ​in​ ​form,​ ​content,​ ​style ​​ and​ ​purpose — ​from​ ​what​ ​is​ ​consumed​ ​through​ ​mainstream media. ​ In​ ​fact,​ ​improv​ ​on​ ​campus​ ​is​ ​often​ ​intentionally​ ​apolitical​ ​to​ ​avoid​ ​alienating​ ​any audience​ ​member​ ​or​ ​creating​ ​a​ ​disconnect​ ​from​ ​the​ ​crowd.

The​ ​university​ ​is​ ​home​ ​to​ ​four​ ​improv​ ​comedy​ ​troupes​ ​that​ ​each​ ​deliver​ ​their​ ​own​ ​performance style​ ​and​ ​approach:​ ​Riot​ ​Act​ ​and​ ​ ​Rubber​ ​Chickens,​ ​which​ ​have​ ​both​ ​been​ ​established​ ​for over​ ​a​ ​decade,​ ​and​ ​two​ ​recent​ ​additions,​ ​Pilot​ ​Season​ ​and​ ​Unfiltered​ ​Improv.​ ​In​ ​addition,​ ​students​ ​have​ ​the​ ​opportunity​ ​to​ ​perform​ ​stand-up comedy​ ​at​ ​open-mic​ ​nights​ ​hosted​ ​by​ ​SCPAB​ ​and​ ​WVUD ​ ​and​ ​to​ ​participate​ ​in​ ​the​ ​production​ ​of STN​ ​49’s​ ​The Biweekly​ ​Show,​ ​a​ ​live​ ​comedy​ ​show​ ​recorded​ ​every​ ​other​ ​Tuesday​ ​night​ ​at​ ​10​ ​p.m.

​​“​With​ ​improv,​ ​both​ ​the​ ​performer​ ​and​ ​the​ ​audience​ ​member​ ​are​ ​always​ ​on​ ​the edge​ ​of​ ​their​ ​seat,​ ​waiting​ ​to​ ​indulge​ ​in​ ​the​ ​next​ ​moment​ ​that​ ​they​ ​can​ ​run​ ​away​ ​with,” Natalie​ ​Haytayan,​ ​a​ ​junior​ ​political​ ​science​ ​and​ ​communication​ ​double​ ​major​ ​and​ ​president​ ​of Pilot​ ​Season​ ​says.​ “And​ ​in​ ​a society​ ​where​ ​we​ ​are​ ​always​ ​stressing​ ​about​ ​the​ ​future​ ​or​ ​the​ ​past,​ ​living​ ​​in​ ​the​ ​moment​ ​is​ ​a luxury​ ​for​ ​most​ ​of​ ​us.​ ​Improv​ ​gives​ ​our​ ​brains​ ​a​ ​break​ ​and​ ​allows​ ​for​ ​some​ ​freedom​ ​in​ ​the​ ​now.”

​In​ ​a​ ​society​ ​driven​ ​by​ ​political​ ​cynicism​ ​and​ ​a​ ​fear​ ​of​ ​fake​ ​news, finding​ ​humor​ ​with​ ​the​ ​audience​ ​is​ ​refreshing​ ​and​ ​effective.​ ​Rebecca​ ​Kaplan,​ ​a​ ​junior​ ​elementary education​ ​and​ ​special​ ​education​ ​major​ ​and​ ​Riot​ ​Act​ ​member,​ ​says​ ​that “if​ ​​you​ ​think​ ​about​ ​the​ ​times you’ve​ ​laughed​ ​the​ ​hardest​ ​with​ ​your​ ​friends,​ ​it’s​ ​probably​ ​not​ ​when​ ​someone​ ​told​ ​a​ ​joke — ​ ​it’s when​ ​something​ ​crazy​ ​happened,​ ​or​ ​someone​ ​spilled​ ​something ​or​ ​someone​ ​made​ ​a​ ​mistake.​ ​It’s truth​ ​more​ ​than​ ​jokes.”

The​ ​stand​-​up​ ​comedy​ ​community​ ​on​ ​campus​ ​appears​ ​similarly​ ​hesitant​ ​to​ ​tell​ ​jokes​ ​about​ ​politics — ​as​ ​a​ ​whole,​ ​student​ ​sets​ ​tend​ ​to​ ​focus​ ​on​ ​personal​ ​stories,​ ​everyday​ ​life​ ​narratives​ ​and​ ​quirky musings.​ ​According​ ​to​ ​Lucas,​ ​a​ ​lot​ ​of​ ​college​ students ​might​ ​tend​ ​to​ ​shy​ ​away​ ​from​ ​talking​ ​about politics​ ​because​ ​of​ ​its​ ​reputation​ ​as​ ​a​ ​“dirty​ ​word”​ ​with​ ​a​ ​negative​ ​connotation.

It​ ​is​ ​also​ ​an​ ​engaging​ ​experience​ ​to be​ ​able​ ​to​ ​watch​ ​peers​ ​on​ ​stage​ ​because,​ ​as​ ​​​Haytayan​ ​says,​ ​“It’s​ ​like,​ ​not​ ​only​ ​is​ ​this​ ​kid hilarious,​ ​but​ ​he​ ​also​ ​is​ ​in​ ​my​ ​psych​ ​class​ ​and​ ​I​ ​want​ ​to​ ​be​ ​friends​ ​with​ ​him.” ​Stand​ ​up​ ​on​ ​a college​ ​campus​ ​finds​ ​its​ ​strength​ ​in​ ​the​ ​deeply​ ​personal,​ ​relatable​ ​connections​ ​between​ ​the audience​ ​and​ ​performer​ ​that​ ​cannot​ ​be​ ​replicated​ ​in​ ​mainstream​ ​media​ ​production.

Looking​ ​forward,​ ​members​ ​of​ ​the university’s​ ​comedy​ ​community​ ​hope​ ​to​ ​find​ ​a​ ​broader,​ ​more​ ​diverse audience​ ​and​ ​be​ ​able​ ​to​ ​celebrate​ ​and​ ​support​ ​all​ ​forms​ ​of​ ​comedy.​ ​Beyond​ graduation,​ JJ ​Lynch​, a senior member of Riot ​and​ ​stand-up​ ​comedian, ​wonders​ ​which​ ​former​ ​Blue​ ​Hens​ ​are​ ​going​ ​to​ ​break​ ​into​ ​the​ ​professional comedy​ ​world.​ Her​ ​aspirations​ ​of​ ​teaching​ ​secondary​ ​biology​ ​combined​ ​with​ ​her​ ​cynical​ ​view​ ​on performance​ ​art​ ​as​ ​a​ ​career​ ​make​ ​pursuing​ ​comedy​ ​post-grad​ ​an​ ​unlikely​ ​option,​ ​but​ ​she​ ​does think​ ​that​ ​there​ ​are​ ​plenty​ ​of​ ​people​ ​at​ the university ​who​ ​have​ ​the​ ​talent​ ​to​ ​make​ ​it​ ​big.

​​“There’s​ ​a​ ​lot​ ​of​ ​people​ ​I​ ​know​ ​who​ ​could​ ​probably​ ​do​ ​it,” she says. “​So​ ​I’m​ ​just​ ​wondering​ ​who​ ​is​ ​going to​ ​be​ ​the​ ​one​ ​to​ ​go​ ​out​ ​there​ ​and​ ​do​ ​it.”