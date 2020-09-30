First sign of football: Colonial Athletic Association announces scheduling format for spring football season



THE

REVIEW

After months of the unknown, the CAA released its first scheduling format for football during the spring.



The Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) announced the conference’s official scheduling plan to return to football. The CAA canceled the fall football season over the summer due to the spread of COVID-19.

Under the current format, the season is set to start on March 6 with a six-game conference schedule and end on April 17. According to the press statement, schools would have the option to play up to two out-of-conference schools.

The 12 schools in the CAA are set to be split up into North and South divisions with six teams per division. Per the CAA, the makeup of the divisions will be determined in the upcoming weeks.

The six most northern schools in the CAA consist of Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Albany, Stony Brook and Villanova. The University of Delaware sits among southern schools including Virginia-based William and Mary, James Madison and Richmond, Maryland-based Towson and Elon University — located in North Carolina.

The team that finishes with the best record in the CAA among the divisions would have an automatic bid to the FCS Football Championship later in the spring. On Sept. 22, the NCAA announced the Football FCS Championship — among other fall sports championships — would take place in Spring of 2021.

“All of our institutions know that today’s announcement is simply the first step in the planning process associated with playing football on each of our campuses in the Spring,” CAA commissioner Joe D’Antonio said in the conference’s statement. “Each member institution, as well as the Conference office, has additional protocols that must be finalized and approved in order to ensure a safe return to the field.”

The University of Delaware Athletic Department has yet to officially announce a return to sports in the winter and spring after canceling all fall sports on July 17.