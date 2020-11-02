“First-time” voters vs. “experienced” voters

The 2020 election approaches quickly, and first-time voters seem to have a different outlook on the upcoming event in comparison to “experienced” voters.



Sam Ford/THE REVIEW

As election day approaches, it takes on a different significance for each generation.

The 2020 election approaches quickly, and first-time voters seem to have a different outlook on the upcoming event in comparison to more tenured, or “experienced” voters.

“First-time voters have not lived and worked long enough to understand politics, whereas I have seen and experienced some of the issues being discussed this election,” Jennifer Forest, a 50-year-old resident of New Jersey, said.

Forest is a registered Republican who said she plans on voting for President Trump in the upcoming election.

“Even though I do not like Trump as a person, I agree with him on issues like Obamacare and taxes,” said Forest.

She said she disagrees with former Vice President Joe Biden’s plan to raise taxes on those who make over $400,000 a year, and with the healthcare system overall.

The issues that 50-year-old Forest have differ from the issues that 20-year-old Kaylie Gilston is concerned about.

“We were just beginning to give reparations to the minorities we have hurt such as Black people, LGBT[Q]+ people, Latin Americans, Indigenous people, etc.,” Gilston, a junior psychology major, said. “Once Trump was elected, all of that got wiped away. If Trump gets elected again, it is going to create more and more of a divide.”

Previous to Trump’s election, former President Barack Obama put forth the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Act (DACA), which allows immigrant students who have grown up in the U.S. to be able to work towards full citizenship without fear of being deported.

Under Obama, the Supreme Court also legalized gay marriage in June 2015 with Biden by his side.

Gilston, a registered independent, said she is voting for Joe Biden in the upcoming election.

“He is not my first choice, but I truly think he is doing this because he wants to help our country,” Gilston said. “I vote for every minority whose life could change depending on the candidate.”

Alex Atiyeh, a 20-year-old student at the university and self-defined “moderate liberal,” said that he plans on voting for Biden in this year’s election.

“I chose him based on morals,” Atiyeh, a junior communications major, said. “He wants to be a president for all Americans, not just the select few that Trump so dearly loves.”

Carol Prem, a 52-year-old Democrat said she is voting for Biden “as a vote against Trump.” Prem said that if Trump wins, “the middle and lower class will suffer much more than their wealthy counterparts.”

Gilston has larger worries than herself if Trump ends up getting re-elected.

“The three main things I am worried about right now are gay people being allowed to adopt, immigrant children going missing and the climate becoming worse and worse,” Gilston said.

Prem, an older voter, believes young people are more involved than ever before in the upcoming election.

“I think most young, first-time voters are more involved in promoting politics and more concerned about the greater good than just themselves,” Prem said.

Voters new and old all believe this is an important election with the potential to impact lots of people.

“I think it is one of the most important elections ever,” Gilston said.