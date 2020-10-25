Fitness during a pandemic

The university’s recreation center, colloquially known as the “Little Bob,” is open to students as long as they make reservations and wear a mask.



The university's recreation center, colloquially known as the "Little Bob," is open to students as long as they make reservations and wear a mask.

The university’s recreation center, colloquially known as the “Little Bob,” is open to students as long as they make reservations and wear a mask. A daily screening check is necessary to get into the gym, but after showing a green check, students are free to head in.

“I don’t know how I feel about the gym being open,” Emma Holyoke, a junior education major, said. “I’m a little nervous to be in a place where everyone is sweating and touching the same equipment.”

Measures taken by the Little Bob include separating the machines and replacing cleaning rags with boxes of Clorox wipes in order to ensure proper sanitization.

The gym also enforces the use of masks, which they require students to wear upon entry and while exercising.

“Most students follow the rules, here and there you see people pull their masks down to take a breather,” Delores O’Connor, a gym employee, said. “We just remind them to pull them back up. We walk around to make sure everyone is adhering to the rules.”

Jebediah Ambrosino, a junior international relations major, expressed his eagerness to return to the gym.

“Last year, I was going to the gym five times a week — when quarantine hit, it was a shock to my system not being able to go anymore,” Ambrosino said. “I finally went back to the gym this month. I feel comfortable as long as I’m wearing a mask and the people around me are, too.”

Starting the week of Oct.19, the university began offering limited in-person fitness classes for $5, which students must register for 24 hours in advance. They also offer in-person CrossFit classes free of charge.

Additionally, the recreation center offers free virtual exercise classes this semester to students who are unwilling to physically go to the gym. In normal semesters, they offer fitness classes at $5 per class.

“Fitness really helped me over the quarantine; it’s a great way to relieve stress,” Holyoke said. “I think that in-person classes are a great way to keep people motivated. I would consider taking one as long as it is socially distanced and following CDC [Centers for Disease Control] guidelines.”

The university recently partnered with Recreation Movement, an exercise platform where students can take virtual fitness classes and track their minutes in order to win prizes. Students, faculty and staff are encouraged to participate in order to keep themselves healthy and accountable.