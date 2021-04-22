Five days of home-cooked dinners under $40

Bianka Heather/THE REVIEW

Eating healthy on a budget as a college student… can it even be done? Apparently, yes.

Cooking on a budget while focusing on healthy, nutritious and fresh produce-filled meals can be difficult. Grocery bills can rack up if products aren’t purchased thoughtfully and carefully, especially for college students. I remember going shopping with my roommate and having our bill add up to $120. We wondered, where did we go wrong?

I noticed that one of the biggest issues we ran into was buying unnecessary snacks and products just because they looked good on the shelf and we couldn’t resist temptation. Personally, I am no stranger to buying a bunch of things that end up in the back of the shelf, quickly forgotten. Especially when it comes to fruits and vegetables, I get ahead of myself and purchase way more food than will be consumed within the week.

I found that a smart way to manage food waste and unnecessary costs is to plan out weekly dinners. This way, I was still flexible with weekend meals that may consist of going out for dinner or ordering delivery, and I wouldn’t feel guilty about the food going bad in my fridge. I also found that for lunches, I would often just consume leftovers because, unfortunately, my Persian roots don’t allow me to make small quantities of food. Therefore, the smartest choice for me was to plan out five home-cooked dinners for the weekdays that were both comforting and (usually) healthy.

I grabbed a pen and paper and started brainstorming my favorite recipes while taking into consideration the ingredients in my pantry and what I was craving that week. It felt like a comfort food type of week and I just wanted to indulge in takeout, so I focused on takeout-inspired meals that would embrace different types of cuisine. I opted for a taco night, a curry-chicken dish, a pasta dish, an Asian-inspired dish and mushroom-meatball dish. With one quick look into my pantry, I found that I already had curry powder, cooking oil, other spices, soy sauce, balsamic vinegar, avocados that had just turned ripe and sesame seeds that I would use in the dishes, which cut down the cost of my grocery list. I then set out to my local ShopRite to purchase the rest of the necessary items.

With a grocery list, I was able to stick to a budget without falling into the traps of fresh-baked muffins and new Oreo products. Below is a list of the items that I purchased along with the cost of the items.

Item Price Per Item Quantity Total Ortega Taco Dinner Kit $2.49 1 $2.49 Grated Parmesan Cheese $2.99 1 $2.99 Boneless Chicken Breasts $5.99 1 $5.99 Box of Ziti Pasta $0.84 1 $0.84 Jasmine Brown Rice $2.99 1 $2.99 Canned Whole Peeled Tomatoes $1.79 1 $1.79 Broccoli Crowns $1.12 1 $1.12 Garlic bulbs (2 count) $0.66 1 $0.66 Basil Singles $0.99 1 $0.99 Green Bell Pepper $0.63 1 $0.63 Iceberg Lettuce $1.29 1 $1.29 Orange Bell Pepper $0.37 1 $0.37 Roma Tomatoes $0.75 2 $1.50 Baby Carrots $0.99 1 $0.99 Whole Mushrooms $1.29 1 $1.29 Cauliflower $1.49 1 $1.49 Yellow Onions $2.49 1 3-lb bag $2.49 Ground Turkey $5.99 1 $5.99 Heavy Cream $2.49 1 $2.19 Total $38.09

Without tax, my total came to $38.09. I was lucky enough to find that everything that I was looking forward to using in my dishes was on sale. This reminded me that in the future, I should check the sale products and base my meal plan off products that are more affordable, which would also give me an idea of what to cook and would give me a reason to try new dishes. I was really proud of myself for sticking to a budget just under $40, knowing there was enough food to provide me with not only dinners for the week, but also enough for leftovers that would consist of my lunches. In other words, each dish was enough for two servings.

I then set out to my kitchen to start preparing the first night’s food. For the first meal, I was super tired after a trip to the grocery store (am I the only one who gets tired after doing simple things since COVID-19 started?) so I opted for the taco kit, which basically had everything I needed inside. First, I split the package of ground turkey in half so that I could use the other half later in the week. You can also use ground beef for this recipe, but since turkey is leaner, I opted for that. I used some oil spray on a pan and crumbled the ground turkey into the pan, adding salt and pepper to taste.

As the turkey was cooking down, I washed half of the iceberg lettuce and a tomato and sliced up an avocado from my pantry. I shredded the lettuce, only to realize that once again, I have no sense of serving sizes. I put half the shredded lettuce in a Ziploc bag in the fridge to use for the next day. Once the turkey was cooked, I followed the directions on the box to add in the sauce and some of the spice packet in the taco kit. I also put two taco shells into the toaster oven to cook through.

Once everything was ready, I plated my food and created a rather beautiful taco plate. I’m aware that my plate was super simple and didn’t contain some loved taco ingredients like beans and cheese. However, my food intolerances have stolen the ability for me to eat certain foods, so I had to deal with what my stomach could take. Of course, you are welcome to add any ingredients you may like, and both shredded cheese and canned beans are often affordable products that won’t add too much to your grocery bill. Without counting the products from my pantry and fridge that I already had before shopping, the meal came out to about $6.88. Beat that, Chipotle.

The rest of the ground turkey, taco shells, shredded lettuce and other tomato were consumed the next day for lunch. The prep was so easy and it was such a filling and satisfying meal that I wondered why I didn’t make this more often.

On the second night, I decided to use the rest of the ground turkey for my favorite meatball and mushroom recipe. I finely diced half an onion, minced a few cloves of garlic and incorporated it into the rest of the ground turkey. I then added in some dried herbs like oregano, basil and parsley and, of course, salt and pepper. I sprayed a pan with oil and dropped meatball-shaped balls of turkey into the pan to cook thoroughly.

While the meatballs were cooking, I washed and sliced half of the mushrooms in the container and added them to a pan with the other half of the onion, also finely chopped, and two cloves of garlic, minced. I let the mushrooms cook down and then added some balsamic vinegar to create a mushroom glaze for the meatballs. I also cooked some of the brown rice in a pot with some salt and oil to pair with the meatballs.

Once all the food was done, I put some brown rice on a plate, added a few meatballs and topped them with some of the balsamic glazed mushrooms. The meal was surprisingly comforting and delicious, and it remains one of my favorites. Again, without counting my pantry items, the meal came out to about $5.

Again, there was enough food for leftovers for the next day’s lunch. The mushrooms didn’t hold up overnight and didn’t taste as good, but I still gladly ate it all. I guess some foods just taste better freshly made and steaming hot.

For the third and fourth night, I decided to use the chicken breasts. The package I bought had five chicken breasts in it, which was perfect for four serving sizes. I cubed the first half of the chicken to make a curry dish. I am by no means an Indian chef and, quite frankly, I had no idea what I was doing. I found curry powder in my cabinet a few days earlier and decided to use it. I also know that curry is supposed to be creamy and often uses coconut milk, but I didn’t want something super rich; so I just decided to experiment and see how it would go (spoiler: it was delicious).

I cooked the chicken breasts in a pan while preparing the vegetables, which consisted of half a head of cauliflower, half a head of broccoli, some baby carrots, a small diced onion and minced garlic. Once the chicken was mostly cooked, I added the washed and chopped vegetables into the pan with a little bit of water. I added some of the curry powder, some turmeric, ginger powder, salt and pepper to add more flavor and give it that beautiful yellow color.

Earlier that day, I had realized that the dish would pair beautifully with some naan. I quickly searched up a recipe for naan bread and set out to prep the dough so that it would be ready in time for dinner. As the curry-type dish cooked, I rolled out the dough and added some garlic gloves and fresh parsley I had in the fridge into it, then cooked it on a cast iron skillet. I brushed the naan with olive oil and paired it with the rest of the food. It was actually super easy and added a perfect touch to the dish. Overall, the meal (without counting the naan and pantry items I already had) came out to be $5.

On the fourth day, I was getting tired but I was also super excited for the night’s meal. This stir-fry-type of dish is my favorite way to clean up the fridge, and it’s super tasty. The recipe is basically to just throw in any canned or fresh vegetables that you may have on hand, add protein and some soy sauce and you’re done! I used the rest of the broccoli, some cauliflower, an onion, a few garlic cloves, half an orange pepper, half a green pepper and some of the baby carrots that I peeled into strips. I also had a can of baby corn in the pantry that I added in. With some soy sauce and sesame seeds, the meal was perfect! I paired it with some more brown rice for a perfect and comforting takeout-inspired meal. The meal came out to be about $5.25.

By the fifth night, I just wanted warm comfort food to soothe my stressed mind and body. Despite the fact that I’m not supposed to have dairy, I decided to make my favorite penne alla vodka dish.

First, I lightly cooked some diced onions and minced garlic in a pot with some olive oil. While that was cooking down, I used a blender to crush the whole canned tomatoes. You can also just put the whole tomatoes into the pot with the onions and garlic and let it cook down until it’s easy to crush, but I opt for the blender method when I don’t have a lot of time. I then added the tomatoes into the pot and let it cook for a couple of minutes. I added in a splash of vodka and let the vodka cook down as I measured out the cheese and heavy cream, which I then added into the sauce.

In the meantime, I had a box of pasta cooking in a pot. Once it was all done, I incorporated the sauce with the cooked pasta and plated it with some extra cheese and basil on top. The food was enough for not only my dinner and lunch, but also for my roommate. It’s a simple and delicious comfort food that is always my go-to on a rough day. The meal came out to be around $6.00.

Overall, the meals came out to be much less than $40 and much less than they would be if I were to get them from a restaurant. I had lots of vegetables left over, such as half a head of lettuce, half of both bell peppers, half a carton of mushrooms, an onion, ¼ head of cauliflower, carrots and some basil. It was enough to make a salad for a weekend lunch, and I added a veggie burger from my freezer on top to make it into a full meal. So, you could even say this shopping list provided me with 11 meals throughout the week, all for only $40!

Cooking on a budget doesn’t have to be stressful or difficult, nor does it mean you have to opt for unhealthy, unsatisfying meals. Check your local supermarket’s sale products, opt for frozen vegetables that are more affordable, last longer and are just as nutritious and plan out your meals to make sure you are sticking to your budget and not buying unnecessary things.

This experience taught me that my mother is right: I often buy way more of what I need, and I fall into grocery store traps of buying things that I think I need but will probably never use. While this shopping list didn’t include snacks, products for coffee and other things that one might need during the week, it was a good start to understanding how to eat on a budget, and I will definitely be doing this in the future.