Flacco puts Delaware First

(Left to right) Three members of Delaware’s 2016 Hall of Fame Class during an Oct. 2016 football game: Curtis Dickson (men’s lacrosse), Joe Flacco (football), and Colleen Walsh Caskey (volleyball).

Joe Flacco made a “significant” donation to the Delaware First campaign in support of Delaware athletics.

Flacco’s contribution, which is the largest from a UD football alumnus in the NFL, according to Delaware, will help fund Delaware Stadium renovations and the Whitney Athletic Center.

The Delaware Stadium renovations and the Whitney Athletic Center, a new training complex for Delaware student-athletes, which will be adjoined to Delaware Stadium, were announced in November, 2017, as part of the Delaware First campaign, the largest fundraising campaign in university history. The first phase of the renovations include a new press box and new chairbacking seating.

Flacco, a two-year starter in 2006-2007 at Delaware after transferring from Pittsburgh, holds the program record for passing yards in a season (4,263) and is second in career passing yards (7,046).

He was drafted by the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens in 2008, 18th overall — the highest a Delaware player has ever been chosen. Flacco was named Super Bowl MVP in 2012, when the Ravens won Super Bowl XLVII over the San Francisco 49ers.

Flacco is currently under contract with the Ravens through 2021. His average annual salary of $22.1 million is eighth-highest in the NFL.