Food for Thought: Beauty and the Dumpling

At the Wandering Chef Cart, students can find mouth-watering dumplings, among other delightful foods.

There is nothing I love more than cheap, mouthwatering street food. Every time I ask my friends to grab food with me, they assume they’re going to break their bank account because to get good food, you have to spend a wad of money. Especially in Newark, this is false.

There’s delicious food everywhere, and you don’t have to blow $50 to find it. Exhibit A: The Wandering Chef Catering Cart, known to most students only as “the dumpling cart.” Wander no longer, because if you hit up this cart, you will find dumpling bliss.

The Wandering Chef Cart has practically become as much of a component of the university as Kirkbride Jesus. They’re known for their dumplings, and if you’ve seen students walking around with little styrofoam boxes, that is probably what they’re filled with.

While standing in line to try the Wandering Chef’s fare for the first time, April Beard says she was excited to sample something new.

“They [friends] kind of explained everything and I was like, I have to go, I gotta try it,” Beard, a graduate student, says.

For $5, a customer at the cart gets six to seven dumplings bursting with flavor.

Let’s have a little chat about these dumplings.

One bite of these and the Wandering Chef will have your heart. Filled with savory pork, these dumplings are covered in soft, pan-fried dough. After they are pan-fried, they are doused in two different sauces. One, a tangy, vinegar-based sauce and the other cream-based. The two balance each other out so well you’ll think you’ve hopped on a one-way flight to paradise. I’m not kidding you when I say these dumplings feel like they melt in your mouth.

Senior Katherine Navarro says she enjoys the flavor combination of the dumplings’ sauce.

While the dumplings are the clear winner among students, the Wandering Chef offers frequently-rotated specials. Fan favorites include the dumpling burrito and the quesadillas.

The cart’s owners, Michael and Lauren Blovad, have developed a close relationship with the students at the university.

“Most of the students, they do know that if they’re out on their luck or if somebody forgot their wallet, they know to come to us because we will still feed you,” Lauren Blovad says. “We don’t want you guys going hungry.”

Unreal food coupled with a down-to-earth, family-run business … are you in line yet?