Food review: Klondike Kate’s new sushi

Famous for its loaded nachos, chicken wings and burgers, Newark’s Klondike Kate’s has been a Delaware mainstay for decades. However, with the restaurant bar’s recent change in ownership, they’ve added some new additions to the menu, including several choices of sushi. As an avid sushi lover, I felt obliged to try it, yet I’ll admit I was very skeptical considering Japanese cuisine is not a norm at an American-style restaurant.

I ordered the “Blue Hen Roll.” Considering it was highlighted on the menu, I thought it was my best option. The roll consisted of tempura shrimp, avocado and chili sauce topped with a layer of crab meat. Priced at $14, I was unsure if this special roll would be worth it, considering many of the ingredients were pretty simple.

When the sushi arrived, I was very pleased with the presentation. There was a hefty amount of shredded crab layered on top and drizzled with the sauce. Upon first bite, the sushi was not that bad, especially since it was not made in a traditional setting. It was definitely a huge step up from the on-campus sushi made in Trabant. For food from an American restaurant whose staple dishes have grown near to my heart – and stomach – the sushi was definitely out of place, but still appetizing.

Although the Blue Hen Roll pleasantly surprised me, it was definitely not worth the price. I would pay $14 at an authentic Japanese restaurant for a substantial special roll with some crazy flavor combinations. This sushi was nothing more than tempura-fried shrimp topped with crab. There was nothing exciting about the taste that I normally look for in special sushi rolls. With a dozen sushi choices, Kate’s may very well have some other options that are more flavorful.

By the end of the meal, I looked around the rest of the restaurant and saw the other tables digging into plates full of wings and “trashcan” nachos, leaving my own mouth watering. The atmosphere was without a doubt not one for sushi dining. I was left feeling like I had just eaten a mere appetizer, but at $14 per plate, a broke college student could not afford much more on a dinner meal.

I’d recommend the sushi dishes as a starter to anyone hoping to try it, but do not waste a very valuable trip to Kate’s by solely ordering this new menu item.