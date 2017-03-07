Restaurant Review: The Perfect Blend



The Perfect Blend sits humbly in a white colonial at the beginning of Main Street, a new addition that boasts Belgian Liege waffles with a myriad of toppings to choose from, along with deliciously-roasted coffee. A colorful chalkboard sign out front invites customers in by declaring, “There are no strangers here, only friends you haven’t met yet.”

The sign proved true as soon as I walked through the door and into the sitting area, complete with couches, a fireplace stacked with books and a piano. The owners greeted me with smiles and a suggestion to try their Friday lunch special: grilled cheese with tomato soup. The options for waffle toppings (like crushed Oreos, Nutella, cannoli filling and homemade chocolate whipped cream) were enticing, but I couldn’t pass up the classic meal.

I ordered the “Naughty Irishman” along with it, one of their coffee specials. It featured an iced dirty chai with cinnamon and Irish cream flavors. It was reasonably priced at $1.95 for a medium iced drink with a shot of espresso and two flavor additions, and the blend of sweet and spicy flavors made for the perfect tasty pick-me-up.

The waffle arrived on a paper plate, and the soup in a paper bowl, a representation of The Perfect Blend’s casual style. A generous amount of cheese was melted on top of a Belgian waffle, which was cooked to perfection: just enough crunch on the outside, and thick and fluffy on the inside. The savoriness of the cheese was a slight contrast to the sugary dough of the waffle, but it all paired wonderfully with the creamy tomato soup.

The balance of savory and sweet was a delightful update to the traditional comfort meal. I was satisfyingly full at the end of my meal, with just enough room left for a free refill of my coffee. Throughout the meal I watched plates of waffles stacked high with sweets going to other tables in the restaurant, and I knew I had to come back to satisfy my sweet tooth.

When you’re no longer feeling the drive to IHOP or the tiring search for a table in Main Street’s crowded cafes, head over to The Perfect Blend for a very affordable, unique meal and tasty coffee. The options are endless for waffle toppings and coffee flavors, and the friendliness of the staff will make you feel like you’re right at home.