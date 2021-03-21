“For Teens, By Teens”: Teen Warehouse opens in Wilmington to change the way the city serves its teenage population

Viva D’Anna/The Review

A Teen Warehouse has opened up in Wilmington for the city’s teenage population. According to Jahmere Hargraves, an 18-year-old founding member of the warehouse and the vice chair of the Teen Warehouse Executive Committee, teens in Wilmington lack the necessary resources they need to thrive, resulting in high rates of gun violence and high school dropouts.

“It will be a safe haven for the youth in this city,” Hargraves said. “There is a high crime rate and high gun violence rate, and that’s really because teens don’t really have a place to go in the city. We do have certain local community centers, but that’s not really a place teens can go and receive so many resources like the warehouse will have to offer.”

The Warehouse plans to “revolutionize and change the way Wilmington serves its teens.”

Its motto “For Teens, By Teens,” emphasizes the teenage perspective, and a key objective of the founding members — the majority of whom are teenagers — is to provide them with “a seat at the table” and let their voices be heard.

“What we wanted to do was position ourselves — position our community — where we’re leading in front, where we’re stepping out and giving our youth an opportunity to be heard, to feel empowered,” Logan Herring, the CEO of the warehouse, said in a video on the Warehouse’s Instagram page. “This is what we’re doing with the facility and with the REACH revitalization efforts. We put the community first.”

The team follows an acronym, REACH — Recreation, Education, Arts, Career and Health. Teens who choose to become members of the Warehouse will be given opportunities to discover their passions in different areas with professional help to prepare them for the future.

“We hope to produce well-rounded teens into the world,” Hargraves said. “As a teen at the warehouse, you’ll be able to experience all the pillars of REACH, and when you go off into the real world, you’ll have all those skills you have learned in all the programs that you participated in at the warehouse.”

The Warehouse, which was set to open in April 2020, is currently working virtually due to COVID-19. Teens cannot currently access the facility physically, but virtual events, panel discussions and youth employment programs are being organized through a program called the Warehouse Advanced Virtual Experience, or “WAVE.”

“Teens can’t come in and use the facility quite yet,” Anaya Patterson, the 17-year-old chair of the Teen Executive Committee said. “As of right now, we sit as the site for the city of Wilmington Summer Youth and year-round employment program. They will place teens here to work for a period of time, and we have hired some of those teens full time. We also have a teen workforce development program, so those teens, since they are employees, often get to use the facility.”

The Warehouse is open to all teenagers, with no limit on the number of teen memberships. The building itself is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., and the warehouse facility will remain open from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. post COVID-19.

Additional information about the Warehouse can be found here: https://thewarehouse.recdesk.com/Community/Home