Foreign Affairs Column: American missionaries kidnapped in Haiti

An impoverished neighborhood in Haiti, still recovering from numerous natural disasters, including a magnitude-7.0 earthquake in 2010 and a powerful hurricane in 2016.

On Oct. 16, people associated with an American missionary group were kidnapped just outside the Haitian capital of Port-Au-Prince. The group, which includes 16 American citizens and one Canadian, was abducted while visiting an orphanage on Saturday. The kidnappers are now demanding $17 million in ransom.

“The president has been briefed and is receiving regular updates on what the State Department and the F.B.I. are doing to bring these individuals home safely,” Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said. “We can confirm their engagement, and the U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince is coordinating with local authorities and providing assistance to the families to resolve the situation.”

The kidnapping is believed to be perpetrated by 400 Mawozo, a criminal gang notorious for alleged abductions, assaults and robberies. Usually, the organization’s victims are Haitians, who are held until ransom can be paid by their families; in fact, statistics show that Haiti has the highest per-capita kidnapping rate in the world.

However, this attack on American and Canadian citizens demonstrates the power of Haiti’s gangs, who regularly take advantage of the powerlessness of the Haitian government to pursue their own ends. It is estimated that gangs now control roughly half of Port-au-Prince, using the city as a waypoint for drug smuggling between South America and the United States.

“You put the poverty on top of repeated 7.0 plus magnitude earthquakes over the years, and it’s just been brutal for the Haitian people and very difficult for them to establish not just the rule of law, but basic functions of society,” Col. Stephen Ganyard, an ABC News contributor and former assistant secretary of state, said.

These kidnappings come at a time of great social and political upheaval in Haiti. The country, which is the most impoverished country in the Western Hemisphere, is still recovering from numerous natural disasters, including a magnitude-7.0 earthquake in 2010 and a powerful hurricane in 2016. The former President of Haiti, Jovenel Moïse, was assassinated on July 7. Many Haitians continue to live in poverty, with minimal access to clean water and healthcare.

“It’s maddening — you try to work for the country, to build something, provide jobs, and they do this to you. Where is this going? Where is this country going? It’s a total mess,” one Haitian man, who had been previously kidnapped by gangs, said.