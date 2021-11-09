Foreign Affairs Column: Aramark and the international detention industry

Kimberly Baumgarten/THE REVIEW

Aramark has been accused of providing unsafe food and insufficient cleaning to schools, prisons and immigrant detention centers around the world.

Students may recognize the name Aramark from the university’s dining halls, where the company’s logo is emblazoned on everything from posters to uniforms. Aramark, based in Philadelphia, is one of the largest food catering corporations in the world and provides food and services for the university’s consumption.

However, what students may not know is that Aramark doesn’t only cater to college dining halls. In fact, Aramark is more notorious for catering to private prisons and immigrant detention centers around the world. In many of these places, the corporation has been accused of paying poor wages or using prison labor, providing detainees with subpar food and creating unsafe living conditions for those residing in these facilities.

Here in America, Aramark has had a series of scandals related to its service of prison facilities. For example, the food it served in one Kentucky prison caused the inmates so much dissatisfaction that it triggered a prison riot in which eight inmates and eight guards were seriously injured.

In addition to allegedly providing poor-quality food, Aramark has also frequently provided too little food to prison inmates. At the Westville Correctional Facility in Indiana, prisoners staged a protest after receiving inadequate amounts of food that was not nutritious or caloric enough.

“It’s all about profit and all about profit motives; it’s not about nutrition or nothing,” one prisoner at the Westville Correctional Facility, commenting on Aramark’s food, said.

Aramark is not just a food catering company; it also provides custodial services to numerous institutions. One of these clients was the Chicago public school system, at least until 2021, when Aramark’s “cleaning services” led to filthy buildings filled with pests.

On the international side of things, Aramark provides food to immigrant detention centers owned by private companies and operated by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Aramark also caters to asylum seeker detainment centers around the world. One example of this is in Ireland, where Aramark provides the food for the direct provision system. This system imprisons asylum seekers while they wait to receive refugee status, preventing them from getting a job or cooking for themselves.

Ireland’s direct provision system has been widely criticized for its cruelty by both the United Nations and international human rights groups, due, in part, to the services Aramark provides. The corporation has repeatedly been accused of offering poor food and conditions to asylum seekers, with direct provision homes being closed over health concerns.

In addition to repeatedly providing unsafe food and insufficient cleaning to schools, prisons and immigrant detention centers around the world, Aramark has also repeatedly come under fire for fraud. For example, in 2003, Aramark did not accurately represent its finances when applying for a subsidy from the United States Department of Agriculture. As a result, the company was fined 3.1 million dollars.

For all these reasons and more, students around the world are protesting against their schools’ contracts with Aramark. In Ireland, for example, students at the University of Limerick and Trinity College launched a pressure campaign to force their schools to divest from Aramark, in protest of the corporation’s catering to asylum seeker detainment centers.

University students in the U.S. are also striking against Aramark. For example, this past January, students at the University of Florida announced a monetary boycott of all Aramark products on campus in order to protest the corporation’s history of worker mistreatment and use of underpaid prison labor.

Here at the University of Delaware, steps have been taken to make Aramark more acceptable to socially-conscious students; for example, in response to student roundtable discussions, the corporation has partnered with local restaurants to support community institutions.

However, this does not change the fact that almost all of the university’s dining hall food continues to come from Aramark. The university’s contract with the corporation is valued at almost 38 million dollars.

“Aramark is one of the biggest profiteers from mass incarceration,” one New York University student said. “Fundamentally, it’s an unjust company. It has had a huge range of human rights abuses, and it’s directly tied within the system.”