Foreign Affairs Column: Missile testing in North Korea

The Mansu Hill Grand Monument in Pyongyang, honoring Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il.

On Sept. 30, the North Korean government announced that it had tested a new anti-aircraft missile, once again raising concerns in the region over the country’s military program. This latest test comes after North Korea announced on Sept. 29 the development of a hypersonic missile, a weapon that is being simultaneously developed in the United States and Russia.

Sung Kim, the U.S. special envoy for North Korea, said the latest launch was “destabilising” and posed a regional threat, but that Washington D.C. would continue diplomatic efforts to denuclearize the Korean peninsula.

North Korea’s high-powered weapons program is a product of the Korean War, fought from 1950 to 1953. This war, between the communist Koreans in the north and the democratic-capitalists in the south, is not technically over, although the two sides reached a tentative truce when the Korean peninsula was divided between them.

Most of the alliances left over from this war, much like the conflict itself, persist to the present day. South Korea is still economically and militarily backed by the United States, while North Korea conducts almost all of its trade with the People’s Republic of China.

Because of North Korea’s communist alignment, the United States has tried to leave the nation diplomatically isolated, particularly during the height of the Cold War.

Since North Korea has no allies on the international stage, with the exception of China, many North Koreans feel as if the development of cutting-edge military technology is the only way to protect their nation’s security.

“As a responsible nuclear weapons state, our Republic will not use a nuclear weapon unless its sovereignty is encroached upon by any aggressive hostile forces with nukes,” North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-Un said in his 2018 New Year’s Day speech, claiming that his nuclear weapons program is “a powerful deterrent that prevents [the United States] from starting an adventurous war.”

North Korea’s development of missiles goes against multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions; however, because the United Nations has previously had difficulties enforcing its rulings, this has not stopped the development of advanced weapons systems.

The actions of the North Korean regime towards its own citizens also violates international law. North Korean citizens are frequently arbitrarily detained, deprived of food and prevented from exercising the freedom of speech. Much of this abuse comes from the regime’s dedication to its weapons program, which uses 24% of the nation’s gross domestic product and leaves little left over for social welfare programs.

The North Korean regime, with almost no economic output or cultural impact, has little bargaining power on the international stage. However, possessing long-range missiles capable of attacking major American allies like South Korea and Japan gives North Korea outsized international power, which it will continue to use as long as it is able.