Foreign Affairs Column: Opposition to Dictatorship in Tunisia

A Tunisian pro-democracy protest in 2011 during the Arab Spring.

Protests have swept the small North African nation of Tunisia in recent weeks, as President Kais Saied announced on Wednesday a move to bypass the nation’s constitution and essentially rule by decree.

Saied came to power in 2019, one of the first democratically elected presidents to govern Tunisia after the Arab Spring in 2011. The Arab Spring, which began in Tunisia, was a wave of popular revolts against Middle Eastern dictators that took place from 2011 to 2012.

While many countries in the region were rocked by the Arab Spring, including Egypt, Syria and Yemen, Tunisia was the only nation to overthrow its dictator and emerge from these protests with a fledgling democracy.

The newly egalitarian government was incredibly fragile, with trade unions, business interests, and foreign influencers all vying for power. The government came close to collapse in 2013; however, a coalition of negotiators managed to salvage Tunisia’s democracy, earning the Nobel Peace Prize in 2015.

Still, Tunisia remains beset with a number of problems, including high unemployment, corruption and income inequality.

When Saied first moved to give himself emergency powers in July, it was in response to the COVID-19 pandemic’s crippling effects on the Tunisian economy. Originally, this action was supported by at least some of the Tunisian people.

“This year has probably been the hardest year yet since the revolution, economically speaking. [Tunisians] want radical shock therapy for Tunisian democracy because they see their system as locked in a deep political paralysis and they’re desperate for any kind of solution,” Monica Marks, assistant professor of Arab crossroads studies at New York University in Abu Dhabi said .

However, many Tunisians worry that Saied’s move on Wednesday to rule by decree will end their national experiment with democracy, still a project only 10 years old. On Sept. 26, many Tunisians took to the streets in protest.

“The people want the fall of the coup,” chanted the crowd of protestors on Tunis’s Habib Bourguiba Avenue. “Step down, Saied!”

It remains to be seen whether these protests will have any effect on the policies of the Saied government, and whether Tunisia will remain the Middle East’s lone true democracy.