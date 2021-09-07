Foreign Affairs Column: The Crisis in Afghanistan

Susan Walsh/AP

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden leave Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after visiting with injured troops.

BY

Staff Reporter

The crisis in Afghanistan has dominated international news in recent weeks, with many Afghan citizens and American allies attempting to flee the Taliban government that has quickly retaken the country after the withdrawal of U.S. forces.

Afghanistan became independent from Britain in 1919 after the signing of the Anglo-Afghan Treaty ended their protectorate status. Afghanistan then began a brief experiment with democracy, which ended after a monarchist coup in 1973 and a Communist counter-coup in 1978. The Communist regime in Afghanistan, while advocating for women’s rights and progressive social policy, was also repressive and hostile to the practice of Islam.

As a result, the country was soon in rebellion against the Communist government, with the rebel forces collectively referred to as the mujahideen. This prompted the United Soviet Socialist Republic (USSR) to invade and occupy Afghanistan in 1979, in order to prop up the flagging Communist regime.

Because the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan occurred during the height of the Cold War, the United States immediately acted to counter what they saw as an expansion of Soviet influence, and under President Ronald Reagan began arming numerous mujahideen groups.

“The Soviets must be made to understand that they will continue to pay a higher and higher price until they accept the necessity for a political solution,” Reagan said in 1986.

The Soviets finally withdrew from Afghanistan in 1989. The departure of the USSR from Afghanistan prompted yet another series of civil wars, largely based around ethnic and religious lines. These battles would only end in 1996, when the Taliban secured control over all of Afghanistan.

Everything changed after the 9/11 attacks, which destroyed the World Trade Center and were perpetrated by al-Qaeda. Al-Qaeda and its leader, Osama bin Laden, were being harbored by the Taliban regime, prompting the United States to invade Afghanistan in 2001.

“The Americans can launch an attack that will look really dramatic and effective on television, but I don’t think the result will be the expected one. Even with all the power of the American army, it will not reach success,” said Ruslan Aushev, who commanded a motorized infantry battalion in Afghanistan as a Soviet general.

The United States occupation of Afghanistan has been notable for its attempts to stabilize the country, foster civic institutions and support women’s rights. However, American occupation was also marked by troubling abuses of power, such as civilian-killing drone strikes, torture and forced disappearances.

Presidents have been debating whether to leave Afghanistan or not for the past two decades. However, President Biden’s final withdrawal from Afghanistan after 20 years of war led to powerful reactions from both liberals and conservatives.

“In Afghanistan, President Biden said he was putting his ‘trust’ in ‘the capacity of the Afghan military,’ and the result has been, again, an embarrassing spectacle, a diplomatic humiliation and a national security catastrophe,” said Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas.

Left-leaning political figures, on the other hand, tend to be much more supportive of President Biden’s decision to withdraw from Afghanistan.

“In case you’re wondering why people are going on TV relentlessly attacking Biden for his courageous decision to leave Afghanistan when no other president would, here’s one glimpse as to why. War is addictive for the few who reap its profits, while the rest of us foot the bill,” New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted while discussing how defense contractors made huge profits from the American occupation of Afghanistan.

There is a reason Afghanistan has earned the moniker “the graveyard of empires:” the British, Soviets, and Americans have all tried and failed to bring peace to this troubled nation. Afghanistan’s mountainous terrain, ethnic divisions and lingual diversity have all contributed to the creation of a country that is difficult to invade and, as America has discovered, almost impossible to control.