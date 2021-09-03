Foreign Affairs Column: The Ethiopian Civil War

Courtesy of Creative Commons

Millions of people have been displaced from Tigray, and the United Nations is warning that thousands more may be about to experience a severe famine if food and aid aren’t allowed into Tigray.

One of the stories dominating international news in recent months has been the burgeoning civil war in Ethiopia between government forces, led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front. Tigray is a region in the north of Ethiopia, whose people speak a different language than the rest of the country, which is made up primarily of the Oromo and Amhara ethnic groups.

On June 28th, the Ethiopian government declared an immediate ceasefire in the Tigrayan conflict. However, the Tigrayans did not accept the truce.

“We are not party to and will not be part of such a joke,” Getachew Reda, a spokesperson for the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, said in a telephone interview, reacting to the government’s proposal. “The [regional] capital is firmly in the hands of our forces.”

Thus, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) continued to fight, and in the past few days, the fighting has spread out of Tigray and into the neighboring Afar region.

While Ethiopia was never directly colonized by Europeans (one of the only countries in Africa to have escaped this fate), its boundaries were determined by surrounding European powers. This created an uneasy situation in which multiple ethnic groups were forced to coexist and compete for power within Ethiopia. This led to a brutal civil war between Ethiopia and the now-independent Eritrea from 1974 to 1991, from which the Ethio­pian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) emerged victorious. The EPRDF was dominated largely by Tigrayans, and despite the fact that they represent only 6% of Ethiopia’s population, Tigrayans quickly came to control the government and military.

The Tigrayan wing of the EPRDF was removed from power in 2018 by current Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who was supported by a coalition of Oromo and Amhara political parties.

“In a bid to deflect the growing criticism of [Ahmed], now that he was formally in charge, he began increasingly confronting Tigrayans and blaming them for everything that had gone wrong,” Harry Verhoeven, founder of the Oxford University China-Africa Network, said

According to Tsega Etefa, an associate professor of history and Africana and Latin American studies at Colgate University, the conflict was driven by an “ideological difference between TPLF and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for the future of the country.”

On Nov. 4th, Prime Minister Ahmed ordered a military offensive against the TPLF in response to their “preemptive attack” on a military base in Tigray containing Ethiopian government soldiers. The TPLF then struck back with their own troops and weapons, and the fighting has continued ever since.

Already, millions of people have been displaced from Tigray, and the United Nations is warning that thousands more may be about to experience a severe famine if food and aid aren’t allowed into Tigray.

“More than 400,000 people are estimated to have crossed the threshold into famine and another 1.8 million people are on the brink of famine,” Acting United Nations Aid Chief Ramesh Rajasingham said. “Some are suggesting that the numbers are even higher. Thirty-three thousand children are severely malnourished.”

Additionally, there have been reports of the ethnic cleansing of Tigrayans by Ethiopian fighters.

Ethiopian forces are “deliberately and efficiently rendering Western Tigray ethnically homogeneous through the organized use of force and intimidation,” an internal United States government report said.

So, what is the role of the United States in this conflict? While Ethiopia is one of the strongest American allies in this region of Africa, the United States has imposed visa restrictions on certain Ethiopian officials over continuing violence in Tigray.

“The United States condemns in the strongest terms the killings, forced removals, systemic sexual violence, and other human rights violations and abuses,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. “We are equally appalled by the destruction of civilian property including water sources, hospitals, and medical facilities, taking place in Tigray.”

