Foreign Affairs Column: The migrant crisis on the southern border

Courtesy of Creative Commons

While the migrant crisis on the southern border of the United States received much attention during the 2020 presidential election, coverage of the issues has since declined.

BY

Staff Reporter

While the migrant crisis on the southern border of the United States received much attention during the 2020 presidential election, coverage of the issues has since declined. However, that does not mean that developments have not been occurring.

In response to a massive influx of migrants from Central America, which reached a two-decade high in July, the states of Texas and Missouri have sued the Biden administration for placing “severe and ongoing burdens” on their state governments. As states challenge the administration’s immigration policies in court, the Biden administration is being quietly forced to comply with some of the rules set by its predecessor: the Trump administration.

To understand why migrants are fleeing Central America and Mexico in the first place, it is important to understand the conditions driving these people from their homelands. Much of the instability in Central American nations can be traced back to the 1960s and 1970s, when Central America was wracked by civil wars and military dictatorships.

Many of these repressive dictatorships were backed by the United States. For example, the fairly-elected Guatemalan reformist government was overthrown by the CIA in 1954 at the behest of the Dole Fruit Company — which we know today as Chiquita Banana. The American-backed dictator, Carlos Castillo Armas, would oversee a reign of terror in Guatemala, protecting the interests of American companies while brutalizing the population.

The violence and chaos in the region devastated the Latin American economy and infrastructure, leaving huge swathes of the population without jobs or social protections. As a result, it was easy for gangs involved with the drug trade to establish themselves as the ultimate power in Central America.

“We’ve sent troops [to Central America], we’ve suborned governments there, and basically, we have been supporting the elites who protect U.S. business interests,” Jeff Faux, a distinguished fellow at the Economic Policy Institute, said. People are leaving because the corrupt governments [supported by the U.S.] have tolerated and encouraged the growth of criminal organizations.”

Drug cartels, particularly in the Northern Triangle region — an area comprised of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador — have eclipsed the power of governments in Latin America, making them difficult to truly uproot.

Exacerbating the violence cartels enacted upon the population of Latin America is the United States, whose War on Drugs continues to terrorize the region. America has spent almost $2.1 billion on Central America between 2016 and 2018. Much of this funding goes towards militarizing police forces in Northern Triangle countries, who became known for engaging in violence against civilians. With the region mired in violence, lacking economic opportunities and unable to provide social services, migrants are fleeing Latin America in droves.

The immigration crisis was a key policy platform of Donald Trump’s presidency. President Trump focused on harsh immigration policies that he hoped would deter migrants from trying to reach the United States. For example, the Trump administration’s “Remain in Mexico” policy forced Central American migrants to stay in Mexico while their papers were processed, creating crime-ridden shantytowns on the Mexican side of the border.

“You’re representing [migrants], and you know they’re going to be back in [Mexico],” Linda Rivas, executive director of Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center said. “And you don’t know if something’s going to happen to them while they’re waiting for the court or they’re waiting for you to go out there and work on their asylum cases with them. Anything can happen. And it’s happening.”

When President Biden took office, many migrants felt a renewed sense of hope; after all, Biden had campaigned on a policy of undoing Trump’s harsh immigration policies. However, Biden’s loosening of immigration laws spurred an influx of migrants, which is threatening to overwhelm America’s already fragile border infrastructure.

“The most frustrating part of the last eight months has been just the constantly changing policies and situations on the border, particularly for the asylum seekers because they’re on the other side thinking that … ‘if we wait, Biden is going to eventually open up the ports of entry and allow us in,’” said Robyn Barnard, senior advocacy counsel for refugee protection at Human Rights First.

Now, with the Supreme Court ordering that Biden continue the Remain in Mexico policy, it seems as though many migrants will continue to be denied access to the United States.