Forgetting the Iraq War: Public memory and a war left behind

The Blowback podcast succeeds in refocusing the narrative of the Iraq War. But does it actually matter in today's political discourse?



How long can truth and consequences last in politics?

We have all agreed to forget about the Iraq War.

The line, a caption for the trailer of the 2019 podcast “Blowback,” precedes a series of intercut clips — a young Iraqi boy recorded by a soldier’s night vision camera asks a group of Americans why they killed his father; President George W. Bush is welcomed to the set of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and does a dance for a cheering audience; Colin Powell awkwardly sings out Carly Rae Jepsen’s pop hit “Call Me Maybe” in a news interview; Donald Rumsfeld explains his new Winston Churchill-inspired Solitaire app to Stephen Colbert.

“Blowback” is about the Iraq War. Over ten episodes, hosts Brendan James and Noah Kulwin use mainstream sources — including many of the same mainstream sources used to sell the war to the American public — to explore the causes, events and consequences of the war, in particular its existence (or lack thereof) in the public memory in the years since.

I was three years old when American troops invaded Iraq. Though for much of my life, the war was a far off conflict, only felt in the headlines I’d happen to glance over in our living room; I am now more cognizant of what it meant.

The 2016 election was my first real exposure to the question of the war and more specifically its relevance in today’s politics. Then-candidate Donald Trump used then-candidate Hillary Clinton’s interventionist record against her to a significant effect. Trump’s posturing and promises of an end to the “forever war” — the kind of conflict like Iraq and Afghanistan that lacked the confidence-boosting victory lap the American troops and public could feel proud of — helped him to stand out amongst the other candidates, both Republican and Democrat.

Of course, the posturing was just that. The forever wars have not ended and by all accounts the rhetoric of the Trump administration toward countries like Bolivia and Venezuela or perceived threats like Russia, China and Iran, which looks to be well on its way to becoming our next supervillain – seems to not be geared toward peace and reconciliation, but conflict and capital.

I think it’s incredibly corny to claim that the pandemic and subsequent quarantine “radicalized” me. But the immediate failure of the government to provide the most basic needs for its citizens certainly made me more cynical at the ripe, old age of 21. It was likely this cynicism that led me to “Blowback” in the first place, after following a number of journalists and content creators who could be called decidedly “left.”

For a few weeks I listened to Blowback on my daily walks, letting the laughable blunders and terrifying incompetency of the Bush administration wash over me. Occasionally James and Kulwin would make reference to some journalist or pundit — a David Frum or Jeffrey Goldberg type — someone who pushed the Iraq War like it was their job (maybe it was) before making an inevitable mea culpa essay about their missteps in readily believing the administration and attempting to rationalize a call to war that was not rational.

Each night I got home from the walk I’d look at Twitter, as one does, and see that those same journalists and pundits, often from the same neoconservative or classically liberal bent that supported Bush’s economic and foreign policies, are now being hailed as #Resist heroes for quote-tweeting Trump to say something as vague and ineffectual as “sir, you are being impolite.” Or something like that.

Because it was one of the overarching themes of the podcast, I’ve thought a lot about truth and consequences in journalism and politics. At what point does someone mess something up so spectacularly badly that their career is effectively over? Judging by the careers of the most prominent people involved in selling the war, the point seems to be nonexistent.

And now, in the most perfect turn of events, we’re faced with two candidates with poor foreign policy records, particularly when it comes to Iraq and the Middle East at large.

A recurring idea I’ve run across this election cycle is that of “harm reduction,” or voting for the lesser of two evils not as an endorsement of the lesser but as a way of minimizing the potential harm done by the greater. To an extent I agree. The rhetoric and behavior of one of the candidates on offer can only be felt and heard each and every day in the headlines before some kind of boiling point is reached.

But even in the proposed “return to normalcy,” I worry that the normalcy will again claim the lives of the most vulnerable in this country as it has in the past. I worry that with Trump’s hypothetical exit, a not so insignificant part of the resistance to his presidency — the blue wave emoji-using, Lincoln Project video-retweeting and Americentric wing of both parties for whom politics is nothing more than a pastime — will hang up their jerseys once more with “the great evil” defeated, and the United States returned to a bastion of prosperity, tolerance and strength.

But it’s not enough. Just as consequences failed to catch up to the Bush administration and the journalists who depended on its lies for that coveted New York Times byline, repercussions will doubtless fail to catch up to any members of the Trump administration.

According to the Iraq Body Count project, at least 180,000 civilians have died in Iraq from conflicts that began in 2003 and continue to this day. The number is inconsequential to the politicians whose actions drove that number to its staggering heights. With normalcy I fear numbness, whether it be to the number of Americans killed due to COVID-19 or the civilians abroad killed every month by drone strikes.

Iraq is no longer a buzzword, no longer the popularity-killer that brought Bush’s presidency to a sad, whimpering end. For all intents and purposes the Iraq War did not take place.

When will the next one be?