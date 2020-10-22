Former Blue Hen Nasir Adderley making an impact in the NFL

All NFL prospects dream of being drafted, making a 53-man roster and starting for a team during the regular season. Only a handful of prospects are able to accomplish those dreams.



Courtesy of University of Delaware Athletics

With the injury to the Chargers Derwin James, Adderley (left) has seen an increased role in Los Angeles.

BY

Senior Sports Reporter

All NFL prospects dream of being drafted, making a 53-man roster and starting for a team during the regular season. Only a handful of prospects are able to accomplish those dreams.

Nasir Adderley is one of them.

Adderley, a university alum that played for the Blue Hens football team from 2015 to 2018, is enjoying his second year in the NFL starting for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Drafted in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Adderley has proved to be worth the investment during the start of the 2020 season.

In a Week 5 Monday Night Football matchup versus the New Orleans Saints, Adderley notched his first career interception off of quarterback Drew Brees, returning the pick just feet away from the endzone. This came as he was starting at free safety in place of Derwin James, who is out for the season due to a torn meniscus.

The former Blue Hen has played over 86% of defensive snaps over the first five weeks. Moreover, he has played over 25% of special teams snaps. Additionally, he has amassed 20 tackles on the season as the top free safety on the Chargers’ depth chart. Adderley’s rise to this starting spot is no surprise, but it did not come easy.

During his rookie season in 2019, Adderley only saw the field for the first four weeks. After Week 4, he was slowed by a hamstring injury that ended his season short. Despite never missing a game during his time at the university, he was placed on Injured Reserve after Week 8 and forced to sit out the rest of his rookie season.

Coming back from season-ending injuries in the NFL is no simple task, especially with the league having a highly competitive and demanding culture of success.

Determination and passion were two necessities for Adderley to return to the field healthy — two traits which one of his high school coaches has always noticed in him.

Jeff Martin, the current head coach of the Great Valley High School Patriots football team, could tell Adderley had such traits that would be necessary in the NFL. During Adderley’s junior and senior years, Martin worked closely with him as defensive coordinator.

“[Adderley] had a competitiveness about him [where] whatever role he was going to play … he was going to make an impact one way or another,” Martin said. “He had such a passion and intensity for the game that it was contagious.”

While the NFL is a completely different animal in terms of commitment and intensity, Martin noted the resiliency that Adderley displayed during his high school years.

“He had a passion and a love for the game that enabled him to deal with the everyday grind and adversity,” said Martin. “There are probably plenty of players that weren’t able to get through that grind.”

This passion and persistence exemplifies Adderley’s motivation to succeed at the top level of football. In conjunction with such determination, his talent has not gone unnoticed when looking at his ascension from Patriot to Blue Hen to Charger.

During the 2017 and 2018 football seasons, Adderley was named to the CAA Football First Team Defense. As the 2019 NFL Draft approached, the star defensive back was consistently graded and projected to be a pick on the opening two days.

When drafted, Adderley stood as the highest pick for the university since quarterback Joe Flacco was selected No. 18 overall in the 2008 NFL Draft .

Adderley’s ball skills, range, instincts and intelligence were just a few of the traits that made NFL scouts and teams intrigued.

Martin said he is not the least surprised that Adderley is finding success in the NFL. Between his work ethic and natural talent, there was never a doubt that Adderley stood a chance at playing in Division 1 of the NCAA and the NFL.

Now, that chance has turned into reality. A year removed from injuries and disappointment, the former Blue Hen is atop an NFL depth chart.

Misconceptions about his NFL future based on his smaller build and an FCS transition are being put to rest by his play this year.

“He wants to do something special every time he’s on the field,” Martin said.

The Chargers got a glimpse of Adderley’s “special” ability during Week 5, and he will look to continue to build on that impression throughout the 2020 season.