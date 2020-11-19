Former Blue Hen Nate Darling signs with Charlotte Hornets of NBA

After 60 picks of the 2020 NBA Draft on Wednesday night, Nate Darling did not hear his name called.



After 60 picks of the 2020 NBA Draft on Wednesday night, Nate Darling did not hear his name called. However, just a few hours later, he signed a two-way contract with the Charlotte Hornets, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The former Blue Hen guard declared for the NBA Draft back in April after an impressive junior season, which landed on the All CAA First Team. Now, he will get a shot to make an impression in the top basketball league in the world.

Darling, a native of the Canadian province Nova Scotia, began his college career at the University of Alabama-Birmingham (UAB). Following two years at UAB, Darling transferred to Delaware.

After sitting out for a year, Darling had a breakout year in 2019-2020 with the Blue Hens which put him on the radar of NBA teams. He averaged 21 points per game, shot 44.6% from the field and an impressive 39.9% from three-point range.

Such stellar offensive play gave Darling the opportunity to declare for the draft as a junior. However, due to the pandemic, Darling’s shot at signing a contract came in November instead of June.

It has been over two decades since a Blue Hen was selected in the NBA Draft. Back in 1993, forward Spencer Dunkley was selected 51st overall in the second round by the Indiana Pacers. Prior to Dunkley, all of the university’s other six players drafted were third round or later, which no longer exist.

Darling’s two-way contract will lend the Hornets the flexibility to keep him in the NBA G-League, with the Hornets-affiliated Greensboro Swarm, or bring him up to the main team at some point this upcoming season.

The Hornets added another guard during the draft in top prospect LaMelo Ball via the third overall pick. Then, in the second round, Charlotte drafted Duke center Vernon Carey Jr. and Kentucky center Nick Richards. Their final second round pick was a fellow Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) guard, Grant Riller from the College of Charleston.

For Darling, whether he starts in the G-League or on the Hornets roster, he will look to make an impact in the pros when the season starts later this December.