Former Delaware baseball player Clay Conaway pleads not guilty to raping 6 women

BY

Managing News Editor

Georgetown, De., native and former Delaware baseball player Clay Conaway has pled not guilty to raping six women over a period of five years, according to The News Journal.

The 22-year-old ex-relief pitcher was arraigned in Sussex County on six counts of second-degree rape on Thursday. According to the Associated Press, Conaway is being held at the Sussex County Correctional Institution on $310,000 bond on seven total counts of rape.

Conaway was first arrested on Aug. 22 after allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman in June. Since then, five other women have come forward claiming he sexually assaulted them in instances dating back to 2013, when he was 17 years old.

Former Delaware pitcher Clay Conaway

The new counts, according to The News Journal, include one from May, one from August 2017 and two separate incidents in 2013.

Conaway was expelled earlier this month after a university-led investigation into a November 2017 rape in an off-campus apartment.

