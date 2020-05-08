Former Delaware long-snapper gets shot at NFL



Former Delaware long-snapper Joe Fortunato signed a contract with the Dallas Cowboys.

Last Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys signed former Delaware long-snapper Joe Fortunato to a contract.



Fortunato, a four-year letterwinner, walked on to the team as a tight end in 2012. By the time the season started, Fortunato took on the role of long snapper. He played in all 11 games his freshman season.

Over his four years at Delaware from 2012 to 2015, Fortunato played in 46 games and recorded five tackles. In 2013, he was a part of a Delaware special teams unit that ranked seventh in the NCAA in net punting.

The signing with Dallas is not Fortunato’s first opportunity in the league. In the spring of 2017, Fortunato signed a contract with the Indianapolis Colts to compete against 2013 Pro Bowl long snapper, Matt Overton, for a roster spot. The Colts released Fortunato later in May of 2017.

The addition of Fortunato in Dallas brings competition to veteran long snapper L.P. LaDouceur, who has spent the last 15 seasons with the Cowboys.

Fortunato is the second Delaware alumni in the past two weeks to sign a professional contract in North America and the first to sign with an NFL team in 2020.