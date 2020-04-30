Former Delaware wide receiver signs deal to Canadian Football League



Vinny Papale signed a contract with the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League Thursday night.

On Thursday night, the University of Delaware Football Twitter page announced the signing of former Blue Hen wide receiver Vinny Papale to the Montreal Alouettes, a team in the Canadian Football League (CFL).

In his first three years with the Blue Hens from 2015-2017, Papale combined for 248 receiving yards and no touchdowns. He more than doubled those numbers his senior year.

In his senior year, Papale became a versatile part of the Delaware offense and had success both on the outside and as a slot receiver.

He hauled in 36 receptions, for 618 yards and six touchdowns. This included a career-high two touchdown and 142 receiving yard performance against Towson in October 2018 and helped Delaware reach the FCS playoffs.

On the year, he ranked second and third, respectively, in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

Papale joins a team in Montreal that had a successful 2019 season.

Last year, the Allouetes had three receivers with more than 600 receiving yards, including Eugene Lewis, who finished the season with over 1,100 yards and five touchdowns. The Alouettes finished with a 10-8 record in 2019 and made it to the Eastern Semi-Final.

Vinny is the son of former NFL wide receiver Vince Papale, who played for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1976-1978 and was the inspiration for the 2006 Disney film, Invincible.

Vinny Papale tried out for the Washington Redskins prior to the 2019 NFL season. Now in 2020, Papale is the first available Blue Hen to sign a contract to play professionally.