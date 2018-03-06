Former olympian works to build well- rounded athletes

BY

Katherine Nails /THE REVIEW

Semanick-Schurman, winner of the 1983 U.S. Junior National Ice Dancing Championships, now coaches students are the Fred Rust Ice Arena.

One day, Suzanne “Suzy” Semanick-Schurman was playing a sports trivia game. One particular question, which asked players to identify who had won the 1983 U.S. Junior National Ice Dancing Championships with Alexander Miller III, caught her by surprise.

“I’m like oh my god, it was me,” she said.

Semanick-Schurman, who now coaches skaters of all ages at the university’s Fred Rust Ice Arena, went to the 1988 Olympics to compete in ice dancing along with her former partner Scott Gregory, where the pair came in sixth .

She was not always an ice skater, however. Semanick-Schurman’s ice skating career began at the roller rink.

The Pennsylvania native’s mother would bring the children with her to the rink where she worked. At two years old Semanick-Schurman saw her older siblings rollerskating, and decided that she wanted to try.

“They put wheels on my baby shoes because my feet were so small,” she said.

She proved to be a talented skater, and when she was six, seven and eight she went to nationals for roller skating. Her career on wheels did not last much longer.

When she was eight Semanick-Schurman saw Dorothy Hamill ice skating for the U.S. Olympic team. She was in awe of the 1976 Olympic gold medalist.

She then decided that she would work to become an Olympic ice skater. Despite having to break old habits, the transition into ice skating was natural for her.

“It was really easy for me to pick up… because I had skated a lot since I was two,” she said.

After adjusting to the sport, Semanick-Schurman began to search for a partner, and it was soon after in 1983 that she and Miller won their first trivia-worthy title. The award did not come without some sacrifice, though. Semanick-Schurman was constantly moving around the country and staying with host families so that she could be closer to coaches and rinks.

“I really didn’t live with my family much after 12,” she said.

She and Miller parted ways after discovering that they had different career goals, and Semanick-Schurman was sought out by skater Scott Gregory, with whom she won two U.S. championships.

Semanick-Schurman and Gregory were also able to secure a sixth place spot in the 1988 winter Olympics after they had been unable to practice together for about three months due to an injury that Gregory had sustained. After the Olympics, she skated with another partner for two more seasons, and then competed on the Pro-Am circuit. It was around 1991 that she transitioned into teaching.

While Semanick-Schurman loves figure skating, she recognizes that she missed out on parts of her childhood and adolescence due to her rigorous training schedule.

“I lost a lot of life lessons,” she said. “We were taught how to be athletes, but we were never taught how to be a business person coming out of this sport… so you had that big gap coming out.”

It is this experience that has shaped how she coaches her students today, with the end goal being that they have a plan for their life outside of skating.

“I love teaching, but I also know one thing,” she said. “I want them to leave here as a very well rounded person… and making sure that school is their priority, and skating as well. You can have two priorities.”

Charlotte Manfield, age 10, has been skating with Semanick-Schurman since she was four years old, and will be testing soon to reach skating’s senior level. She said that she and “Miss Suzy” tease each other a lot, but always have fun together.

“There’s a lot of fun parts about [skating with Semanick-Schurman], she said. “[After competitions] when Miss Suzy is at the boards and I skate off, and even if I fell during a competition or I did a really good job she always is so happy and we give each other a big hug.”

Charlotte’s parents, Laura and John Manfield, appreciate Semanick-Schurman’s balanced approach to skating, which allows for their daughter to call out of a practice for an event such as a school play.

“[Semanick-Schurman] really cares about the students,” John Manfield said. “Some coaches, it’s kind of a business, you know they’re here, putting their time in, but Suzy’s always cared. She’s always done the right thing from what we’ve seen.”

Laura Manfield agreed, and said that she likes Semanick-Schurman’s team approach to coaching, which allows her daughter to work with various skilled professionals such as a jump coach and a spin coach.

Semanick-Schurman has to balance a family of her own with coaching now, but she enjoys all of the time she spends on the ice and with her students.

“To do something [I] love to do since I was two, you know it’s pretty cool,” she said. “I want healthy, young people, growing up and making a change in this world.”