Former university official killed in murder-suicide



Courtesy of Meredith Chapman for State Senate.

Meredith Chapman, an alumna and former university employee and instructor, was recently killed in what police are calling a murder-suicide.

BY

Student Affairs Editor

At 7:05 p.m. on April 23, the police were dispatched to Chapman’s home in Radnor, Pa. Officers arrived to find Mark Gerardot at the scene, claiming that his wife, Jennair Gerardot, may be inside. Upon walking into the home, the police found Chapman and Jennair Gerardot inside, both dead from gunshot wounds. The police believe that Gerardot had shot and killed Chapman before turning the gun on herself.

During a press conference, the deputy chief of the Radnor Police Department explained that the crime appeared to be a “thought-out plan to possibly intervene and possibly take somebody’s life.” It is believed that Chapman and Mark Gerardot, who had both previously been employed by the university, were having an affair, and that Jennair Gerardot, Gerardot’s wife, had become aware of it.

Mark Gerardot had been working as a university creative director at the time that Chapman had worked as the director for digital communications. The police have stated that the investigation is still open.

Chapman had recently moved into a new home in Radnor to accommodate her new job as assistant vice president at Villanova University. Previously, she had worked for WHYY-TV, held a job as a communications manager for U.S. Rep. Mike Castle of Delaware and returned to the University of Delaware, where she briefly worked as a media relations manager. After receiving her master’s degree in educational technology, she became the university’s director for digital communications.

In 2016, Chapman ran unsuccessfully for a seat in the Delaware state senate. She also served as the campaign manager for Luke Chapman, her husband, during his two successful campaigns to join and rejoin Newark City Council. In 2011, Chapman was named a top Social Media Professional by PR News and in 2014 was featured in the inaugural 2014 class for the Delaware Business Times “40 Under 40.”