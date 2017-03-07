Freck Yourself: Inside the newest beauty trend



Lorraine Cook/THE REVIEW

Looking for a natural, sun-kissed look? If you’re in the market for faux freckles, look no further than the nearest tattoo parlor.

Inked on eyebrows, eyeliner, lip liner — and now freckles. For years, women have used makeup to hide their freckles, but the latest beauty trend has them doing the opposite: inking permanent but natural-looking spots on their faces.

According to an article on AOL, tattoo artists follow their customers’ natural freckle lines across their faces, and once these tattoos heal, they blend in with the natural skin tone.

The trend is also growing in popularity on Instagram, with people using the hashtag “#freckyourself” along with photos of their newly inked-on freckles.

Five years ago, a company called “Freck Yourself” created a cosmetic product that gives anyone natural freckles. The “realistic, smudge-free” freckles last for 48 hours, and come in adhesives so the user can control where he or she wants to place the freckles. On the company’s website, Freck Yourself Founder Remi Brixton says that to her, freckles “are the mark of rebellious dreamers, wild adventurers, and unapologetic natural beauty.”

The company is still working to get funded on Kickstarter, but that hasn’t been a problem in the beauty world for people who want to jump on achieving the natural look. However, not everyone is a fan of the new trend.

“Tattooing one’s face is anything but natural,” says sophomore Ariana Gannon, who has been around and loved makeup her whole life. “I understand changing one’s look occasionally with makeup, but I have yet to see an artist that has done an excellent job at making someone look ‘naturally’ beautiful.”

Gannon says that no matter what anyone else thinks, one should do what makes them happy. It seems that the freckle tattoo-triers would agree, because despite most of the internet’s criticism of the new trend, the freckle craze is going strong. For those who want to try the trend without permanently inking their face or using kits, makeup such as eyeliner or an eyebrow pencil will also do the trick.