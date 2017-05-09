Free Comic Book Day at Captain Blue Hen Comics



Ellie Halfacre/THE REVIEW

Free comic book day has become one of the most popular days for Captain Blue Hen Comics located in Market East Plaza.

BY

STAFF REPORTER

Link, Batman, Catwoman and a couple Storm Troopers waited in line on a rainy Saturday for Captain Blue Hen Comics annual free comic book day— that is, comic book fans dressed up like them.

Free comic book day provides comic fans an opportunity to come together and discover new comics, while fostering a sense of commonality among the comic book community. What began as a small affair has turned into a celebratory day, full of events.

Captain Blue Hen Comics, currently located on 280 E. Main Street, opened its doors in 1981 and is now a pop culture favorite for comic books, collectibles, graphic novels and more. The store works in conjunction with the Newark Arts Alliance featuring local food trucks, face painting and drawing classes. Artists could be seen talking to fans about their favorite comic books.

Free comic book day is always held on the first Saturday in May. Owner Joe Murray, a graduate of the class of 1989, said free comic book day accumulates up to 3,000 fans every year and it keeps growing.

“This is certainly not an ordinary day,” Murray said. “It’s an all-hands on-deck situation.”

The popularity of free comic book day is on the rise as many fans are flocking to comic book stores hoping to pick up their favorite comic. In many instances, the movie industry has enhanced the comic book industry, giving it greater name recognition.

Senior Kaitlyn Lawrence said that she is a regular customer at Captain Blue Hen Comics and has been coming almost every week for the past four years.

“I love free comic book day because anyone can come and enjoy and it brings the community together,” she said.

Freshman Juan Villacis said this was one of his favorite events. He said that he has been into the DC Rebirth and the Watchmen comics.

Some came to enjoy the day and buy comics in the store, others came strictly for the free comics. Those who attended the event could get up to three free comics, which many fans took take advantage of.

Sarah Allen was contracted by the store and came dressed as Catwoman. Her boyfriend, dressed as Batman, asked for her hand in marriage at this year’s event.

“This day was extra special because I was proposed to, just like in Batman Earth-Two,” she said.

Many fans can’t wait to see what next year’s event has in store. Several can’t wait to bring back friends and family members, so they can enjoy it too. They just hope next year’s event doesn’t bring Saturday’s rainy weather with it.

“Even the rainy weather can’t keep us comic book fans away,” Lawrence said.