Frenemies: How politics has polarized relationships

Politics and relationships rarely go well together. But how do we navigate the two when everything seems to be at stake?



A supercharged political climate has everyone asking how to separate the personal and the political.

2020 has been a whirlwind. From the ongoing pandemic to the election, things have been anything but “normal” lately. Wearing a mask has somehow become political and so is saying that a Black person’s life matters.

All of these important issues have become major topics in this upcoming election. Talking in class, with friends and with family about politics is inevitable — how can people maintain relationships with people who have differing political opinions?

As a queer Jewish woman, I am quite liberal. My Jewish education was a big part of who I am and how I was raised. In my Jewish day school, we studied historical instances of anti-semitism ranging from the Spanish crusades to the Holocaust. This past fall, the university Chabad, a center dedicated for Jewish individuals on campus and a place I have gone to eat almost every Friday since Freshman year, was intentionally burned down.

Anti-semitism is still a problem and has found me in one of the places I used to feel the safest: school.

I didn’t think being Jewish was political. I didn’t until 2017.

When Donald Trump was elected, my grandma cried to me.

I said “Grandma, we are white. People of color will be more greatly affected than us.”

She looked at me with tears in her eyes and whispered:

“We are Jews. They always come for the Jews.”

That sentence has stayed with me since and in 2017 it felt like it had come true. I remember watching the news and seeing the horrors of neo-Nazis marching in the streets of Charlottesville chanting, “JEWS WILL NOT REPLACE US!”

Since these events Donald Trump has commented on them saying that the neo-Nazis marching are “very fine people,” while also being endorsed by David Duke, grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan (KKK), who also hates LGBTQ+ and Jewish people. Supporting Trump kind of felt like a personal attack to my values.

I don’t think I could be friends with someone who supports a president who actively allows these hate groups to endorse him let alone call “fine.” All these neo-Nazi groups want me to change, to leave America or worse. There is a huge difference between a Trump supporter and a Republican.

I now have realized that the difference between personal choices and political choices aren’t as different as I once thought.

Recently, a board member in my social sorority, has preached her support for President Trump. My sorority is Alpha Epsilon Phi; a historically Jewish sorority. The reason why it was created was because other sororities at the time did not allow Jewish women to join. I found it so interesting that a person who directly represents minority rights as an organization can also support a President who has absolutely no respect for it.

I see no difference in personal values and political beliefs when it comes to protecting people of color from inhumane treatment. If you have owned a TV or smartphone the news and social media have been covering an insane amount of police brutality stories starting with the late George Floyd. The issues regarding race and police brutality have caused a divide in people and politics. When someone shows an act of support to the blue lives matter movement they effectively undermine the Black struggle when it comes to police violence. I see this as a complete lack of empathy and courage to notice that there is a flaw in the system and want to fix it, rather defend it and push the obvious injustice down the drain. Why would someone who “backs the blue” not be able to admit that the massive amount of evidence that police brutality exists and desire to fix it and make it just?

It’s this reflection on personal values that has made me even more steadfast in the knowledge that the personal and the political have an inextricable tie to the relationships we form and hold.

My Jewish identity has helped me navigate difficult personal and political choices as a minority group. I am grateful that I have the clarity to see things for how they truly are and not let history repeat itself.