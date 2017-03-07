Fresh Milk aims to bring “culture hub” to Newark



Courtesy of Jack Beatson/THE REVIEW

At Fresh Milk, a high-end sneaker-and-streetwear consignment shop in Market East Plaza, owner Joshua Medina aims to create a cultural hub for area sneaker collectors.

Nuzzled deep within Market East Plaza on Main Street lies one of Newark’s newest (and most unique) attractions — Fresh Milk.

Contrary to what the name might suggest, Fresh Milk is a consignment shop for high-end sneakers and streetwear. Patrons can bring their shoes, shirts, jackets, etc. in with a price, and the store will sell it for them and take 15 percent. Fresh Milk opened in January and was started by Newark native Joshua Medina.

Medina, 25, just recently moved back to Newark from New York, where he worked for Highsnobiety, a publication centered around streetwear, sneakers and street culture. Despite dropping out of the Art Institute of Philadelphia, Medina has found great success in the fields of marketing and advertising. Prior to opening the shop, Medina had just finished up an advertising campaign with Under Armour.

“This is really just a culture hub for people to come and hang out and network with each other,” Medina says of Fresh Milk. “In New York, everything is a networking area. I really wanna throw events here and have a place for kids to come and be themselves.”

Medina says that he has been into shoes for “pretty much [his] whole life.” He was quite involved with street culture when he was younger, and used to write graffiti as well.

“In graffiti culture, everybody was into shoes,” Medina says. “So it was almost like a way of life.”

Before opening the establishment, Medina knew that he wanted it to be a “culture-driven corner store.” When it came time to name it, Medina settled upon “Fresh Milk” because “you used to always have to go to the store to get fresh milk,” he says.

Because of his background, Medina wanted Fresh Milk to be more than just a store. Although he has a background in marketing, he chose not to do “crazy marketing” right away. Instead, Medina wanted the store’s presence to spread through word of mouth, and become a place that people would seek out. This way, Medina hopes, the store can become a “breeding ground” of culture.

Sneaker culture has expanded immensely within the past decade. There has been a niche market of sneaker collectors since the launch of Air Jordan sneakers in 1985, but the recent spike in the interest toward sneakers has expanded the market to the larger public. This increase in popularity has brought along those that have become known as “hypebeasts.”

“There’s a hypebeast and a true collector,” Medina says. “A hypebeast will spend as much money as they can. If you’re a collector, you go out of your way to find the best deals.”

Jaye Thompson, a senior at the university, has been involved in sneakerhead culture since he was in high school. According to Thompson, it’s an expression of style and personality.

“For me, it was a way to distinguish myself and my style from my peers,” Thompson says. “It’s also a way to stunt or flex on people. Like, you wait for people to notice or say something.”

Although Thompson was not aware of Fresh Milk’s presence in Newark, he said he’s very curious to check it out.

“As a college student I don’t know if I’d be buying the shoes, but I’d definitely go there to check it out,” he says. “It definitely fits the college demographic.”

When asked about distinguishing between a hypebeast and a sneakerhead, Thompson spoke with the same passion as Medina.

“To me, [a sneakerhead is] someone who has an appreciation for shoe culture,” he says. “It doesn’t necessarily mean having a large collection, but if you see a nice pair of kicks in the store or on the street, then you can understand how they’re tight.”

Both Thompson and Medina stressed the importance of sneaker culture beyond simply buying shoes.

“In the end, everyone appreciates shoes on different levels,” Thompson says. “You don’t necessarily have to be in line and camping out waiting for shoes to come out. It’s more of a personal affiliation with shoe culture — how it speaks to you and how you want to express yourself with shoes.”

