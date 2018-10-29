Freshmen drinking habits: What they say versus what science says



Emily Moore/THE REVIEW

With 48 fraternities and sororities on campus, parties are abundant, allowing freshmen to immediately dive into this aspect of social life.

Syllabus week. Halloweekend. Dage. All of these terms define party culture at the university.

Freshmen embrace the party culture as a point of pride for the school, but they also said that they think the system is flawed in its preferential treatment of women and ability to put social pressure on students.

Neel Patel, a first year student who studies biology, said he has taken advantage of the school’s party offerings.

“If we are going to a party school, it’s something fun to brag about when I talked my friends that don’t go to a party school,” Patel said. “When they want to come I have to show them the best time I can … I just know there are a lot of opportunities, so if I want to go out anytime, I will have an option to go out.”

Patel said it did not take him long to figure out where parties happened on campus because his older sister is a sophomore at the university. On his third night here, Patel’s sister helped him get into a fraternity party. Shortly after arriving, Patel said one of the brothers grew tired of pumping beer from the keg, so he passed the nozzle to Patel and told him to handle the keg duty.

“That was one of the stories where I was just f—ing like, ‘What the f—? Why am I on keg duty on my third day here?’” Patel said. “I was like, ‘Whelp. This is frat life.’”

Another freshman eventually came to pump the keg while Patel poured, and the two became close friends because of this bonding experience. The two freshmen ran into trouble when the fraternity brothers realized two outsiders were pouring the beer, but Patel’s sister helped get them evade the problem.

“I’m like I’m going to get my a– kicked,” Patel said. “I was so scared out of my f—ing mind.”

Although Patel was able to get into parties earlier in the year, he said it has been harder to find a one that lets men in. He said that this increased challenge likely stems from the end of rush season, which is when fraternities are more likely to allow men who are not in the fraternity to attend their parties.

This added layer of difficulty has kept Patel from getting into parties. He said that he has tried to have a large group of women go to parties with him in an effort to work around the no-outside-men rule, but he has not been successful. Patel said he tried to go out with two other men and a group of 25 girls, but the people at the door of the party turned them down.

“It’s not worth [the effort] sometimes, and there’s also a chance I just don’t get in,” Patel said. “What’s the point of pregaming, getting everyone ready, getting addresses, going through all that work if you’re not going to get in? I only go out if there’s a definite way I can get in.”

Even though some male freshmen think it is pointless to continue blindly trying to go out to parties, some students believe the difficulty may hurt the men’s psyche.

Vanessa Arace, a first-year biology student, said male freshmen may struggle to reconcile their reduced access to this aspect of college life and the predisposed stereotype that men in college are partiers.

“I feel like guys would maybe feel more pressure because guys have a harder time trying to fit in with their bros,” Arace said. “That’s what a lot of guys do and it’s just typical for a guy to do that during college.”

Arace added that while she occasionally goes out to dance and enjoy music with friends, she never feels pressured to do so. She does, however, see how other women could feel the pressure to party in this environment that reinforces it.

“You’ll be sitting here in the lounge and you’ll just see girls going out and groups of people doing stuff, and you sit here by yourself doing homework, and you’re like, ‘Hmmm?’” Arace said. “I can definitely see how people could feel pressured … There’s definitely pressure.”

Scientific research supports Arace’s thinking.

One study of first-year college students conducted by the Journal of American College Health found that “Observed social reinforcement [in the form of “likes” on Facebook and Instagram] for peers’ alcohol-related posts predicted perceptions of peer approval for risky drinking behaviors among non-drinking students, but not drinking students.”

With this claim that social reinforcement of alcohol consumption improves its perception by non-drinking freshmen, the pressure Arace claims to see may exist for people who have never partied before college.

Still, more research supports the idea that first-year students are susceptible to influence from their perception about the drinking habits of their peers.

According to research from PubMed Central, freshmen overestimate the number of drinks other first-year students consume weekly by 100 percent. The freshmen estimated that their peers consumed about 16 drinks weekly, when their true average consumption was about eight drinks per week.

“This study extends previous research that overestimation of drinking by one’s peers is ubiquitous and impactful among college students by finding that one’s own class year-specific perceived norms may be particularly influential on individual drinking; especially for freshmen and juniors,” researchers Eric R. Pedersen, Clayton Neighbors and Joseph W. LaBrie concluded.

Though some students, like Patel and Arace, claim they do not personally feel pressured to party and drink alcohol, scientific research suggests the observation of this behavior in peers may influence them to follow suit.

“Nowadays people just associate partying with being cool,” Arace said. “If you’re not doing that, some people consider that lame … In this generation, partying is a big part of college, and it’s kind of rare to meet people who will just be like ‘No, I never go out.’”