Freshmen World Scholars transition to campus life

When the fall semester began, freshman Anya Sen watched as her friends moved into their dorm rooms and became acclimated to college life. Meanwhile, she prepared her only bag, a suitcase no heavier than 50 pounds, and traveled 10 hours by plane to Athens, Greece.

Since 2015, the World Scholars Program has enabled freshmen to spend their first semester of college in Rome, Madrid, Spain or Athens, where they take classes taught in English by an international faculty. While many students opt to take a gap year to travel before starting college, the World Scholars program presents an alternative that allows students to go abroad without having to risk falling behind.

As an International Relations major, Sen found the program particularly appealing. She was also not too keen on spending her college years only 20 minutes from her home in Hockessin, Delaware.

“I definitely wanted to do something globally focused in college as soon as possible,” Sen said, “The opportunity to go way outside my comfort zone was really what sealed the deal to come here.”

While she originally felt that she was missing out on the campus experience during the fall semester, Sen described her overall experience abroad as being good.

Sam Feldmann, a World Scholar who spent his first semester in Rome, described his experience as being formative.

“I think there were a lot of ups and downs.” Feldmann said.

In addition to the challenges of spending their first semester in a foreign country, freshmen World Scholars face difficulties in coming to campus a semester later than the

rest of their class.

Upon their return to campus for the spring semester, World Scholars move in a few days earlier than the rest of the student population. They participate in their own orientation and take part in the “Spring into Success” program.

“It was nice to have a few nights to get settled before you add all of the other people in,” Sen said regarding the early move-in.

Sen recalls five orientations she has attended since beginning her freshman year.

“After a while it gets a little redundant, but it’s nice seeing everyone else who’s in my shoes,” Sen said.

Feldmann also recalled his many orientations.

“Orientations don’t really do anything,” he said.

Feldmen and Sen were not especially concerned about academic challenges, and found their biggest fear to be making friends in an environment with many pre-established groups.

While Sen already has a few friends from high school, she worries that she will not be able to branch out and meet new people.

“Going somewhere else for your first semester, you worry if when you come back if everyone is already going to have made their friends already and if you can really find your place if everyone has got their groups,” Sen said.

Feldmann is also afraid that he will not fit into a group of friends.

“I think I’ll be fine academically,” Feldmann said.

He expressed concerns about his happiness and wondered if he would be able to find a solid friend group.

Freshmen World Scholars face more challenges in finding friends than the typical college student, but both Feldmann and Sen remain optimistic.

“So far people have been really friendly, which is good,” Sen said, “I feel a little bit behind, but I’m sure I’ll catch up soon.”