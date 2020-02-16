Friday finds: Student Center Thrift Store



Kevin Travers/THEREVIEW

President Jordan Heydt (center) and Parliamentarian Grace Pekala (left) working as cashiers at the table.



BY

Staff Reporter

“You are capable of amazing things,” read a small framed poster, amongst assorted necklaces, scarves and bracelets. Nearby, students browsed through two rows of donated sweaters, dresses, and jean shorts. In the bustle of the spring syllabus week, one group of students donated their time by reselling donated clothing for a good cause.

The Beta Gamma chapter of the Gamma Sigma Sigma (GSS) service sorority held a two-day thrift store Feb. 13th and 14th in Perkins Student Center, where all prices were negotiable. Beginning Feb. 10th, the sorority began collecting donated clothing from community members.

Sorority President Jordan Heydt, a junior marine science and biology, was working as a cashier at the table with sophomore Parliamentarian Grace Pekala.

“It’s gone really well,” Heydt said. “So far we have raised $150 just from clothing. Everything we sell here directly goes into our fundraising budget for service projects.”

GSS is a nationwide service sorority established in 1952 with the founding mission to engage and serve on campuses and within the local community. The university Beta Gamma chapter has lived up to this creed. Last year, the chapter was awarded by the nationals conference with “Most Outstanding Service” for their work with the Mothers Against Drunk Driving group and the American Cancer Society.

Jen Curran, a senior English major is the acting unity chair, an executive board member in charge of organizing events and supporting fellow sisters. She was hanging a jacket when the president called her over to talk about projects like the thrift store they run throughout the semester Monday through Sunday.

“We do a lot of service,” Curran said. “We go to the Alfred I. duPont Children’s Hospital, we work with Faithful Friends which is a local animal shelter, we also do Adopt-a-Highway. Basically this is raising money for us to continue our community service around Delaware.”

The thrift store was the first of its kind of fundraiser, but the two campus leaders said they will do it again. Curran also talked about the “safe ride” program the sorority hosts and funds with projects like this.

“We do a ‘safe rides’ program on weekends for the sisters starting at nine until two in the morning,” Curran said.

The sorority is looking for new members this semester, and Curran said her organization doesn’t have a rushing process like other Greek organizations, instead new members can contact the leaders and start attending informational sessions.

In the coming months, Heydt said she is looking forward to upcoming events.

“We have a women’s empowerment conference in the works for late March early April,” Heydt said. “And we have carnival night on the Perkins back porch planned for April, open to all UD students that I’m really looking forward too.”

Curran said she was proud to have started the semester with a successful fundraiser and is excited for more service work with her sisters.

“We try to find as many unique projects as possible to keep us busy,” Curran said.