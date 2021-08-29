From a canceled nationals meet to an Olympic Trials appearance: Michaela Meyer’s road to glory

Courtesy of The Review

Back in 2020, associate head coach Ryan Waite embraces Michaela Meyer after she qualified for the NCAA Indoor National Championships.

BY

Senior Reporter

The beginning of 2020 marked a special moment in Delaware’s track and field history. Michaela Meyer, a Blue Hen at the time, ran 2:03.40 in the 800-meter run at the Boston University Last Chance Qualifier. The time broke the previous indoor school record and made Meyer the first ever Blue Hen to qualify for the National College Athletic Association (NCAA) Indoor National Championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

At that same time, COVID-19 was just in its infancy stage but began to leave its mark on the country. In turn, the NCAA canceled its remaining winter and spring championships and ended Meyer’s both indoor and outdoor seasons.

Her record-setting race in Boston served as Meyer’s final race as a member of Delaware’s track and field team.

“It was so crazy, for the first time in my running career — at that point — having a really big breakthrough race and making it to NCAA’s,” Meyer said. “Me and the rest of the world obviously was very upset about the opportunities that COVID took away and that was the first opportunity because it was so early on in the pandemic.”

Associate Head Coach Ryan Waite coached Meyer since she joined the team as a freshman. Waite and Meyer were already in New Mexico when the news broke of the meet’s cancellation.

“It was so heartbreaking because she had finally achieved this big goal she had been dreaming of since she was a freshman,” Waite said. “She gets to the NCAA championship, our goal is for her to finish top three and it felt like the rug was pulled out from under her.”

The uncertainty regarding the pandemic mirrored the uncertainties surrounding what was next for Meyer. Was her collegiate career over? Was her running career as a whole over?

The pair went on a five-mile run along the Rio Grande River to talk about life and what the future held for Meyer.

“We talked about if it would be right for her to come back or if it would be right for her to look at going somewhere else for graduate school,” Waite said. “We just put everything on the table and said ‘what’s the best for you and your life?’’”

Meyer entered the transfer portal in the spring, but remained unsure of whether she would transfer to a different school or stay at Delaware. With meets canceled during the spring, Meyer continued her training and found her general love for running grew as she trained with no particular meet or goal ahead of her.

“I figured out that not only is this something that I am good at, it’s something that gives me enjoyment and gives me purpose,” Meyer said. “Without that time I don’t think I would have found that because I was so focused on workouts and racing, but kind of taking a step back grounded myself.”

Meyer eventually decided she wanted to transfer schools. Not only did she dream of running, she also dreamed of working as a nurse. When looking at schools, the University of Virginia stood out. The program allowed her to continue her running career in a Power 5 conference, while also furthering her education by allowing her to pursue a master’s degree in nursing.

“The nursing program really supported not only my academic aspirations, but my athletic aspirations,” Meyer said. “I just felt that that would be the best spot to support me.”

In her four-year career at Delaware, Meyer raced in a handful of early-season cross country races, but never a full season as a Blue Hen. That changed when she became a Cavalier. She raced in all four of Virginia’s cross country meets and set personal bests of 17:42 in the 5,000-meter race and 21:13.4 in the 6,000-meter race.

“My coach [Vin Lananna] was very passionate about me running cross country and he thought it would be beneficial in my 800, and I trusted him,” Meyer said.

As she entered the start of track season, her coaches at Virginia emphasized her training plan would be similar to the plan she ran with under Waite at Delaware. The workouts and training cycles at Virginia were similar to those at Delaware, with some of her workouts being faster and some longer at Virginia.

“Training wise it wasn’t super different because they made sure to kind of keep things the same, but some of the power, speed workouts that I was doing were definitely more challenging and harder,” Meyer said. “But they kind of knew I was ready to take that next step.”

In the spring, Meyer raced the 800-meters a total of four times in the month-and-a-half leading up to her championship season. Her first race in March at the UVA Opener saw Meyer win the race in a time of 2:06.20. Not even a week later at the Raleigh Relays, Meyer won the 800-meters in a time of 2:02.20 and qualified for the Olympic Trials. By May 1, Meyer’s personal best stood at 2:01.82.

“I knew I was fit and knew I had big goals to accomplish, so the regular season was just focused on maintaining my speed and maintaining fitness more so than peaking,” Meyer said. “I was able to learn race strategy and figure out how to run the 800 in many different ways.”

Meyer began her championship season strong at the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Championships, winning the 1500-meter run in comeback fashion and doubled-back to place third in the 800-meters. Another personal best of 2:00.40 at the NCAA East Regional put Meyer on a collision course with a nationals meet she had missed out on just over a year earlier.

Meyer entered the outdoor championships in Eugene, Oregon as the fastest time in the field of 24 800-meter runners.

Through most of the final, Meyer stayed in the middle of the pack. With around 200 meters left in the race, Meyer made a move to pass Arkansas’ Shafiqua Maloney, Georgia’s Amber Tanner and edged out Clemson’s Laurie Barton in the final 100 meters of the race. She finished with a time of 2:00.25.

“After having that opportunity taken away from me in Albuquerque, I was hungry and I wanted it and I trusted my coaches and trusted my training,” Meyer said. “At NCAA’s I knew that I was in the mix and I knew it was a high potential I could win, but I didn’t want my season to be defined if I didn’t win.”

Her season was not finished. Meyer would stay in Oregon to race in the U.S. Olympic Trials. The competitors in the field of 800-meter runners included the American 800-meter record holder Ajeé Wilson and 19 year-old phenom Athing Mu.

In the first round of the preliminaries, Meyer finished third in her heat behind the aforementioned Wilson and Allie Wilson of Atlanta Track Club. Meyer entered the second round of preliminaries with only 24 hours separating the two rounds. She ultimately qualified for the finals with a time of 2:01.06.

“I wasn’t as sharp as I wanted to be because I did race the night before,” Meyer said of her semifinals race. “Going into the finals I was more intentional about my recovery and more intentional about being focused so I could be in the best position to perform well in the finals.”

The day of the finals came with a last minute shake up for Meyer and the rest of the 800-meter field. The temperature on the day of the finals exceeded 100 degrees Fahrenheit and caused race officials to push the races into the evening hour.

Meyer was beginning her warmup as the news broke. The break allowed Meyer to return to her hotel and calm the nerves that could come with running on one of the biggest stages in American track and field.

“It allowed me to realize that everyone was in the same situation and I’m not the only person dealing with this, it kind of humanized my competitors,” Meyer said. “I just watched Netflix for a little bit and calmed down.”

The race went off shortly after 9:30 p.m. local time in Oregon. Despite sitting towards the back of the field through most of the race, Meyer was able to pick off a total of four runners in the final 200-meters to place fourth in the final. She finished .16 seconds off of the third place finisher Ajeé Wilson’s time of 1:58.39 and one spot away from becoming an Olympian.

Back on the east coast, Meyer’s friends and former Delaware teammates watched as she competed in Eugene at NCAA’s and the Olympic Trials. Delaware 800-meter runner Holly Manning expected Meyer to perform big in Oregon.

“So many people would ask me, ‘what do you think Michaela is going to do at nationals’ and I was like ‘she’s going to win,’” Manning said. “I was just excited for her to race Athing Mu — she’s incredible obviously, a phenom — so I thought Michaela was going to do something crazy.”

Waite attended nationals and watched her win the 800-meters. He described Meyer’s run to becoming one of the top 800-meter runners in the United States in one word, surreal.

“I remember the girl that cried on her way to the starting line of her first college race because she was so scared and so nervous about what she was about to do,” Waite said. “Watching that same person line up at the Olympic Trials final with the American record holder and a couple other world medalists and phenoms, and just not bat an eye and go toe-to-toe with them and almost make the Olympic team was just really fulfilling to see the progression she’s made.”

Meyer finished her race in the Olympic Trials final with a new season and lifetime best of 1:58.55. The achievement also marked the first time she would break two minutes in the 800-meters.

For Meyer, she left no doubts or what-ifs on the track that day.

“I didn’t count myself out; I knew I would be a longshot to make the team, but I knew I could do it so with 100 meters to go I didn’t want any regrets and I started kicking like crazy and I don’t have any regrets from that race,” Meyer said. “People tell me I am the happiest fourth place finisher.”

Note: Since Meyer’s sub two-minute performance at the Olympic Trials, Meyer ran in multiple races throughout the summer including a 1500-meter race where she ran a 4:04.02, along with a 4:29.16 in the Sir Walter Miler. In both races she competed against professional runners including the likes of Australian Olympian Jessica Hull and Adidas’ Nikki Hiltz.