From the psychologist’s couch: What exactly is therapy like?



Creative Commons.

Many individuals with mental conditions underestimate the value of therapy, which has the potential to change cognition patterns and create a long-lasting impact on a client’s life.

BY

Column Editor

Many mental-health professionals face the same pervasive issue: the value of seeking therapy is underestimated, as many view it as unnecessary or a sign of weakness and dependency. And compounding this, it often takes a lot of coaxing to convince individuals to get the help they need.

But, whether therapy is used to deal with mental illnesses, major life trauma or smaller stressors, it can have a profound impact on patients, altering their cognition processes and providing them with long-term coping strategies to prevent them from mentally “spiraling.”

According to Tim Fowles, a professor of the university’s department of psychology and brain sciences and the co-director of the Psychological Services Training Center, many clients often underestimate the severity of their mental condition.

“People don’t come into therapy unless there is some kind of precipitating event, or they’re struggling for a long time, but [they] don’t come back until it gets bad,” Fowles says. “That’s hard because it means therapy is going to be more difficult for them. If you’re delaying any treatment on a condition, it’s going to be an uphill battle.”

Fowles notes that although that is how the current climate of therapy looks, he hopes that, in the future, clients will be more open to receiving therapy as early as possible. For example, if primary-care physicians implemented mental-health screenings into regular check-ups, the profession could decrease the stigma surrounding mental health and therapy.

Once clients overcome the hurdle of accepting help, Fowles says that therapists typically spend the first appointment figuring out what is troubling their clients and determining a course of action. Often, clients’ next steps fall into one of two categories.

“One is along the lines of people that are dealing with life stressors [like] job dissatisfaction or relationships,” Fowles says. “The second category is for people who are have specific disorders like depression, anxiety or obsessive-compulsive disorder.”

For many clients who fall into the second category, therapists have found that using a technique called cognitive behavior therapy (CBT) can yield successful results.

According to Ryan Beveridge, another professor of the university’s department of psychology and brain sciences who also serves as the co-director of the Psychological Services Training Center alongside Fowles, CBT is designed to change clients’ thought patterns, eventually leading to lasting change.

“Cognitive behavior therapy changes maladaptive cognitions or thoughts that a person has about themselves or their future and replaces them with more helpful — or, perhaps, accurate — thoughts that affect their mood in a positive way,” Beveridge says. “Then you combine it with the behavioral part of CBT: things like getting [the] client more active in social networks, using coping strategies like meditation or stress reduction techniques and maybe getting their sleep cycle regulated.”

While therapists use CBT as a method to better clients’ overall well-being, there are specialized practices to help those that are affected by specific mental conditions. For example, a therapist might advise someone with depression to focus on mindfulness techniques. Meanwhile, clients with obsessive-compulsive disorder might undergo exposure therapy, during which they would be exposed to their phobias to learn to cope with their compulsions.

Although many individuals with mental conditions believe they do not need therapy because they take medication, both Fowles and Beveridge agree that medication can be a useful supplement to therapy, rather than a primary coping strategy for mental illness.

“There’s some interesting research that looks at treatment for depression in randomized treatment trials,” Fowles says. “People are either given only psychotherapy, only medication or a combination. Most research suggests that a combination is best.”

Beveridge also emphasizes one last crucial aspect of therapy: the relationship between the client and the therapist.

“Your therapist has mind-based techniques that will help mental-health conditions,” Beveridge says. “But if the client really doesn’t click or get along with their therapist, these techniques are not likely to work. [Therapists] need to give [clients] empathy, support and a trusting relationship.”