From uneven bars to crossbars: Grace Hoepfner’s time as a competitive gymnast

Grace Hoepfner’s long athletic career started off in the sport of gymnastics.

At an early age, Grace Hoepfner showed little fear in swinging around the playground. The division one field hockey player’s parents even called her a “monkey.”

Hoepfner’s tendency to scale the monkey bars and the furniture at home resulted in her parents enrolling her in recreational gymnastics and ultimately a gymnastics career that lasted from preschool to the start of middle school.

After her parents enrolled her in recreational gymnastics at the age of four, Hoepfner caught on quickly to the sport and progressed naturally for two recreational gymnastics teams in Florida and Virginia .

The former gymnast comes from a family of athletes, including her mother, Sheila , a long-time cheerleader, her father Mike, a collegiate swimmer with the Air Force and her grandfather Tom , a naval academy baseball player.

“Having that natural athletic capability just made learning the technical aspects and the skills so much easier compared to some of my peers,” Hoepfner said.

As she continued to develop her skills at the recreational level, it became more apparent that Hoepfner could begin competitive gymnastics. She joined World Class Gymnastics in Newport News, Virginia , which had a training facility just half an hour away from her family’s home.

Competitive gymnastics is broken up into two different categories — compulsory and optional — along with competitive levels four through ten. The compulsory levels, one through five, focus on set routines and judging criteria for all competitors. Optional gymnastics, which encompasses levels six to ten, enables gymnasts to choreograph and perform their own routines in any of the four events.

Hoepfner found her start in level four, where she competed in all four events including vault, floor, balance beam and her favorite event, uneven bars. Hoepfner’s experience with the monkey bars that got her into gymnastics in the first place re-emerged and helped her try out new skills on the bars.

“I was obsessed with the monkey bars from a young age, I just loved swinging around and I didn’t have any fear with that,” Hoepfner said. “ I was never held back from fear of trying new skills and stuff on bars.”



Hoepfner competed yearly at state competitions and won two state championships in the uneven bars.

Hoepfner’s ability in the uneven bars quickly translated and before moving to level five, she won her first of two Virginia state titles in the uneven bars. Her second state title came in 2011 at level eight.

As the eventual two-time state champion continued to progress through different levels, her training continued to intensify. After skipping level six and starting level seven, Hoepfner started to train anywhere from 25 to over 30 hours a week and also had to balance her time as an elementary-schooler.

Prior to the start of her school day, Hoepfner would train for an hour before attending school. She had the ability to leave school early, with a study period built in at the end of her school day. From there, her parents would pick her up and drive her to the training facility for another three to four hours of training.

“I would change in the car, eat in the car, do a little homework,” Hoepfner said. “I tried to get as much done as I could in the car on the way there, I would train, eat in the car on the way home, do some homework and go to bed.”

Alongside her were her parents in taking her to and from practices, schools and competitions. The time commitment to the sport by athletes meant so much to the coaches that they frowned upon family’s taking vacations because losing that practice could take an athlete weeks to get back what they had done.

“It’s a lifestyle for the athlete and her family,” Grace’s father, Mike Hoepfner said.

Included with the regular tournaments and competition during the season, prospects of the future also became a part of Hoepfner’s time in competitive gymnastics. For a brief time she participated in the Talent Opportunities Program (TOPS).



TOPS is a program through USA Gymnastics that allows young talent in competitive gymnastics to be identified at an early age. The program first focuses on physical abilities before building up to general gymnastic skills.

Hoepfner would only participate in the strength portion of the TOPS program, but the thought of the next level lingered. The TOPS program as well as the fact that young gymnasts can compete in the Olympics as early as age 16 mounts pressure on some gymnasts to make it big at an early age. Gymnasts also have the ability to compete collegiately across the country.

“Where she was going I had absolutely zero doubt she’d get a gymnastic scholarship,” Mike Hoepfner said.

A dream of Olympic glory however, did not get in the way of Hoepfner’s time in gymnastics or the life she wanted to live.

“I was just so young that I was like, ‘oh it would be so fun if I competed at the Olympics,’ but I never really thought much about it,” Hoepfner said. “It wasn’t a specific goal I was working towards.”

Once she entered middle school the thought of competing in gymnastics started to shift. The once independent gymnast saw her friends competing on athletic teams at her school and grew interested in the idea of competing alongside her fellow friends and students.

“Gymnastics is a very individual sport, like yes there is team competition, but it’s also very individualized,” Hoepfner said. “The idea of competing for something larger than myself was something that really interested me.”

After playing floor hockey in sixth grade gym class, Hoepfner learned through her friends that her middle school had a field hockey team. In turn, she had found the sport that would replace gymnastics. Her parents gave her a month to decide, and she decided to transition to field hockey.

In seventh grade, Hoepfner tried out for the field hockey team. For what she lacked in field hockey skills to start, she made up for it in an athletic base. That base was one of the main reasons why her middle school coach kept her on the team. Her coach hoped that over time Grace’s field hockey skills would develop and that is exactly what happened.



Now a member of the Delaware Field Hockey team, Hoepfner has been a part of back-to-back CAA Championships.

Hoepfner would compete for Grafton Middle School’s field hockey team in seventh and eighth grade. She then played through high school at Grafton High School before arriving at Delaware.

Hoepfner continues to rely on the many life skills competitive gymnastics taught her at a young age. She continues to use the time management, dedication and goal setting she learned from gymnastics in her everyday life as a student with hopes of pursuing a career in medicine and as a collegiate field hockey player.

“I started [gymnastics] at such a young age that everything I’ve done in life has kind of been built on me being a gymnast,” Hoepfner said. “It has taught me time management, how to work hard for what I want and the work ethic it takes to reach your goals.”