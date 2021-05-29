Full-time student, full-time writer

Courtesy of Natalie Walton and Ali Kennedy

Staff reporter Danielle McIltrot reflects on how a University of Delaware student and an alumni improve their writing skills online.

BY

Staff Reporter

Some things university alumna Natalie Walton and sophomore English major Ali Kennedy have in common are utilizing different platforms online to improve their writing as well as their extracurricular involvement.

Walton, whose debut novel, “Revenge of the Sluts,” was released in February of this year, started writing her novel in the late fall of 2017, her sophomore year at the university. She ended up posting it on the website Wattpad to gain feedback from readers.

Walton vividly remembers when she started her novel because she still has the original documents that were dated, one of which she would continuously revisit with a log line for the book, determined to figure out the storyline and piece it together. By the university’s winter session, she had an outline for the book and started writing.

“Honestly, because I knew I was going back to class, I wrote really fast,” Walton says.

As a result of writing the first half of the first manuscript quickly, it required a lot of edits. What she found most helpful was taking advantage of the extensive breaks that the university offers as well as her weekends.

Walton finished writing the book over that summer. With the quick turnaround, she found it hard to go back and fix things. This tough editing process, however, is where she turned to her involvement with The Review.

“The editing part was significantly worse and it took a lot of time, and there were some really kind people who actually were two people who I met from The Review when I was on staff,” Walton says. “The two of them offered to read my manuscript and to help and give me notes, which was really helpful, especially when it came to sending out the manuscript.”

When she began to upload the story to Wattpad, she had no idea that the outcome would be published. While that was her ultimate goal, it happened a lot sooner than she expected.

Her publication journey started when she won a Watty Award. Originally, on the platform, readers could vote for their favorite stories across different genres and categories. Later, it was switched to where Wattpad Headquarters voted on the books.

Walton’s book was part of the first wave of staff-voted stories. Winning the award helped with getting on the headquarters’s radar, which became the start of the publication process. Wattpad picking up on the story’s existence was the first step. After winning the Watty, she decided she needed to take it more seriously and had a friend of hers help her go through the story with the goal of getting it ready for publication.

On the other side of the creative writing spectrum, Kennedy, a full-time student and mother of two, writes poetry and short stories. She posts her work on allpoetry.com and storywrite.com to get feedback from the audience on what she’s working on. Feedback from readers on a short story she uploaded along with the song “Run With Me” by Watt White even inspired a large part of the plot of her first novel that she’s currently working on: a young adult supernatural story.

Like Walton, Kennedy emphasized winter break as a beneficial time to write while in school. Kennedy made the effort to get up early with her coffee before her kids woke up or while they were distracted so she could write. During the semester, however, she manages to write around her full-time courseload.

“The average is 500 words a day, but I don’t write every day,” Kennedy says. “I usually write on Tuesdays and Thursdays because I only have morning classes on those days.”

She also writes on Sundays, which are the days that she gets to herself to do what she needs to do, as well as during her kids’ activities. Making sure to have a notebook on hand when she isn’t in front of her laptop to jot down notes and ideas proved handy at one of her sons’ jiu jitsu classes. She managed to write down the names of the entire 24-character cast for her book during that session.

Along with being a full-time student, a writer and a mother of two, she is also involved with E-52 Student Theatre at the university. She helps the vice president of the club, Mikey Malaszczyk, with writing the club’s newsletter, Encore. Her interest in E-52 and Encore lie in her passion for creative writing, as well as her interest in acting.

“I wanted to join something where I was surrounded by other artistic, expressive and creative people, and the theater club seemed to be a good fit,” Kennedy says.

One of these people in question is a fellow writer who Kennedy has befriended. She is working on a TV series of the same genre as Kennedy’s current work in progress.

“We’re critique partners,” she says. “We help each other with certain spots and basically add another eye. She’s helped me out a lot, and I’ve highlighted quite a few things in the back chapters that I want to expand.”

Walton and Kennedy both had to cater their university experiences to expand their creativity and improve their writing skills. Whether it’s spending breaks and weekends writing, jotting down notes during jiu jitsu or temporarily abandoning schoolwork to get the idea down; for them, writing is constant and creativity never stops.