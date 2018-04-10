“Fundamentally a feminist”: University Fulbright alumna and the legacy of Mariama Bâ

Grace McKenna/THE REVIEW

Alumna Shane Sanders discusses her research on famous Senegalese author, Mariama Bâ.

Thursday night, the Institute for Global Studies (IGS), Department for Women and Gender Studies (WOMS) and Department of Anthropology welcomed university alumna Shane Sanders to discuss her research on the legacy of famous Senegalese author, Mariama Bâ.

Bâ, who is famously known for her novella “So Long a Letter,” is a prestigiously renowned woman within Senegalese culture, as she is recognized for her influential work in equality for women in education and politics.

Her book is so influential that, as well as winning the Noma award for publishing in Africa in 1980, she is also seen as an equal to the first Senegalese president, Léopold Senghor, and her book is required for all school children in Senegal to read, according to Sanders.

Sanders graduated from Oregon State University in 2008 with a bachelor’s degree in French Language, Culture and Communication. She then taught in France for two years and returned to Oregon before traveling to Italy and becoming a Cambridge-certified English instructor.

She has also taught in Yangzhou, China and won an English Teacher Assistant Fulbright award in 2016 to teach in Dakar, the capital of Senegal. There she did her research on the cultural and political importance of Bâ’s influence. One of the key moments in Bâ’s life, according to sanders, was how her grandparents didn’t believe girls needed to go to school, but her father fought for her to get an education.

“She had to resist gender norms from a very young age, she recognized early that she was discriminated against as a woman and used this to fuel her resistance,” Sanders says.

Within the audience, there were faculty members from the French Department and staff from IGS. Students and staff alike were listening intently to what Sanders had to say, including the director of IGS, Trevor Nelson.

“I was unfamiliar with Senegalese literature, but this presentation has made me want to read ‘So Long a Letter,” Nelson says.

For Sanders, she says that the importance of the novel is the representation of the Muslim woman, especially because the book is written for a more Western audience, which is evident in her lengthy descriptions of Senegalese culture and experiences.

“It’s obvious she’s writing to a Western audience because she plays such close attention to detail to the customs and details and role of the woman,” Sanders says.

University student and Delaware Diplomat Caitlin Rulli attended the event and was fascinated by the culture shown through Bâ’s book. Rulli says she was interested in the feminist representation of women, even if Bâ hadn’t originally intended it to be that way.

“Bâ’s actions were firmly rooted in the belief that women could achieve as much as men and could do great things when armed with self-confidence and education,” Rulli says.