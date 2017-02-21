Future’s self-titled album surpasses expectations



Future’s self-titled fifth album shows his first steps in diversifying himself as an artist.

Atlanta-native Future has become a household name over the past few years with an onslaught of releases, namely 2015’s “DS2” and his collaborative mixtape with Drake, “What a Time to Be Alive.” Future even performed here at the university last spring, selling out the Bob Carpenter Center. On Feb. 17, he released “FUTURE,” his self-titled fifth studio album.

The record opens up with “Rent Money” which, interestingly enough, features production by Delaware native Chef Tate. The beat is an intense, bass-driven club banger, as has become the norm for Future tracks. The theme of booming, full beats persists throughout each of the seventeen tracks on “FUTURE,” proving that Future has enlisted some of the best trap producers in the game at the moment: DJ Khaled, Metro Boomin and Zaytoven, to name a few.

Tracks like “Zoom,” “POA,” “When I Was Broke” and “Feds Did a Sweep” feature intricate, diverse production, including instrumental elements not found in much of Future’s previous works. “Feds” features a section of woodwinds that comes and goes through the song, and “POA” has an eclectic piano line reminiscent of a player piano from a western movie.

“Good Dope,” “Mask Off,” and “Scrape” are all examples of Future’s more laid back sound: the pulsating bass is still there, but the beats themselves aren’t quite as in-your-face. On tracks like these, it feels like Future’s flow becomes just as loose and – again – laid-back as a reflection of the production.

Despite the widely diverse production differences in the seventeen tracks on “FUTURE” there is a lot left to be desired in the lyrical department. This is nothing new when it comes to Future, as he’s known for mainly singing and rapping about partying. The ultimate focus of this record, as with any Future release, is the catchiness and production. In this sense, the self-titled record exceeds expectations, going above and beyond the typical club bangers found on Future’s releases. The production behind this album shows intricacy and complexity, while still remaining catchy, accessible and just plain hot.

Overall, “FUTURE” isn’t necessarily breaking any new ground, but it does show Future beginning to diversify himself as an artist and branch out into different styles of trap beats. If you’re already a trap fan, this is the record for you. If you’re not a fan, this might not be the right album to “convert” you.

Tracks to listen to:

“Rent Money”

“POA”

“Poppin’ Tags”

“Flip”