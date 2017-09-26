Gender-neutral prefixes enable inclusivity



Creative Commons

Gender-neutral prefixes and their importance.

BY

SENIOR REPORTER

Preferred personal pronouns has become an increasingly relevant, and increasingly open, topic over the past few years. Many have said that these types of conversations have allowed for more widespread inclusion of genderqueer people into mainstream society through social education.

Traditional female pronouns are she/her/hers and traditional male pronouns are he/him/his. Many people, however, who do not identify within the gender binary use pronouns they/them/theirs. Prefixes are attached before a person’s name to respectfully address them. Males use the prefix Mr. and females use a variation of Mrs./Ms./Miss. The question being asked now is, how should individuals who use nontraditional pronouns be addressed using prefixes?

Haven is the university’s largest LGBTQ+ Registered Student Organization (RSO). Haven aims to educate the university community on LGBTQ+ issues and also serves as a safe space for students and faculty. Sophomore, Stella Castor, Haven’s outreach director, weighs in on the topic of gender-inclusive prefixes.

“The [prefix] that I’ve been seeing for gender neutral is the letter M, which is nice because that just removes gender from it,” she says. “Another one specifically for people who are non-binary is Mx.”

The concept of learning a person’s preferred prefix is just as simple as learning their preferred pronouns and name. But prefixes are often not discussed in the same way as pronouns.

“I think usually you use [prefixes] when you are dealing with people in positions of power who have higher status than you and non-binary people don’t often inhabit those spaces,” Castor says.

When in doubt of a person’s preferred pronouns or prefixes, ask them.

Questions or comments? To contact the writer, visit udreview.com/talk